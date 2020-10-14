Amazon Prime Day is here with amazing discounts on devices from Apple, Samsung, and more

The official news today begin with deals, and guys.. Yes.. Today is Prime Day, so I’m gonna cover some of our favorite highlights here, but there’s a link bellow for the rest of the cool deals you should consider. Let’s begin with with Apple products for obvious reasons. The 13in MacBook Pro is currently $200 off, this leaves the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD variant for $1800. The latest iPad Pros are both getting a $50 discount, leaving the Wi-Fi only and 128GB of storage variants for $750 for the 11in and $950 for the 12.9in. Moving on to Samsung, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is $250 off, leaving that at $1200 shipped. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are $350 off, this leaves the 4 for $449 and the XL for $549. We also have deals on the Galaxy S20 Line, Fossil, Aukey and many more in the links in the description.
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company, claim multiple reports

Now we thought you might want an Apple day without a full episode of iPhone news.. We know, but let’s just say the news today are not what I’d call amazing. See, OnePlus is having their Event tomorrow and something major just happened. According to an Android Central report, Carl Pei has stepped down from his position as the company’s Global Director. According to the report, he is leaving to start his own venture and not to join a different company. He is currently asking for anonymity while he makes the transition. This is a pretty weird time to leave the company, two days before an event with him being the brains behind the Nord concept and with rumors of two new Nord devices coming up. We’ll keep you posted once he announces something and, we’re excited to see where he goes next. On a personal note, Carl, if you’re watching.. Thank you for always being awesome ever since we met many years ago, we wish you all the best, and are here to support your future ventures.

Apple unveils the HomePod Mini with an intercom feature and a $99 price tag [Update]

But now, let’s begin with what you’re here for, the Apple Event. Today’s Event was rather short but we got exactly what we were waiting for. As expected, Cupertino began the event with the HomePod Mini. This HomePod brings a new spherical design that kinda looks like the new Amazon speakers. It brings a new woven mesh fabric, with a display for controls on top, a full-range dynamic driver for output, and a pair of radiators for enhanced bass output. It’s powered by Apple’s S5 chip which allows for Computational Audio. This optimizes loudness, dynamic range and provides a more refined audio output in general. Like the previous one, you can sync multiple HomePod Minis and create a stereo system. But, let’s move on to what the U1 chip can do as the company put a lot of emphasis on it. This allows for users to connect their iPhones by simply getting close to the speaker. It also enables a new intercom feature, allowing you to communicate to other iPhones and HomePod Minis in your household. It also helps with HomeKit controls by just talking to Siri and having it interact with the smart devices in your home. The HomePod Mini will be available for pre-orders on November 6 and in stores by the 16th for $99. Honestly for that price, it’s what the original HomePod should’ve been.

Apple iPhone 12 brings 5G, new display, camera features and more

iPhone 12 Mini offers Bionic A14 upgrade and dual rear cameras starting at $699

Let’s move on to the iPhone 12s, because there’s two now, and I think this is actually the sleeper hit because Apple didn’t cheap out this time. Starting with the regular 12, it now brings a significantly improved 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED Display, mmWave 5G and a ton of new camera features. It brings a flatter and sharper design which is 11% thinner, and 15% smaller than the iPhone 11. And yes, they also announced the iPhone 12 Mini which brings that same display technology and specs on a 5.4-inch panel, that fits in a 4.5in chassis. The company is marketing this one as the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world. Both of them bring pretty much the same specs, running on the 5NM A14 Bionic which they claim that brings a 50% faster performance than the A13. Moving on to the cameras, they bring a 12MP main sensor at f1.6 and a 12MP ultrawide at f2.4 with 120 degrees of field of view. They are both capable of Smart HDR 3, and Night Mode brings several improvements thanks to the A14. The company also included a new MagSafe magnet on the back of the phone, which pretty much offers an improved wireless charging experience. The magnet helps you snap the phone on to the charger so it doesn’t move, and it also works with cases. Oh, and they quickly showed a dual charger with it but, the date wasn’t revealed so.. Does that ring any memories? Both of these phones will be available in Black, White, Product RED, Green and Blue. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at $699, with that one being available for pre-orders until November 6th, while the 12 will start at $799 and will be available for pre-orders on October 16th. Oh and yeah, the EarPods and the Charging brick… they’re gone.

Story of the day:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro gets slew of updates for $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max is finally a better phone, not just a larger Pro

And finally, the hottest news of the day are not just about the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, but mainly because Apple finally made the larger iPhone different than the smaller one, sort of like the iPhone 7 days. The regular iPhone 12 brings a 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED Display like the regular iPhone 12, with the brightness going up to 1200 Nits. The Pro Max packs that same display but on a 6.7in body. They’re both also powered by the A14 Bionic which is actually built on a 5nm process, with all the improvements you heard on the last segment. Now, Apple made a lot of buzz on the cameras for these two. The 12 Pro brings a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 12MP main sensor at f1.6, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens at f/2.4 with 120 degrees field of view, and a 12MP 52mm telephoto that now supports 4x optical zoom, it also brings the LiDAR Sensor which, measures light to create a precise depth map, using the algorithms on iOS 14 to provide 6x faster autofocus in low light and improving depth for low light with Night Mode. Deep Fusion now works on all four cameras, including the selfie shooter. But, let me move on to the 12 Pro Max which actually has me excited. It packs a similar Ultra Wide but with a 13mm sensor, but what’s crazy is that the 12MP primary has pixels of 1.7 microns and it also brings sensor shifting stabilization. The Telephoto on this one is a 65mm sensor with optical zoom. They also introduced Apple Pro RAW which, combines multi-frame processing with the raw format. You can also now record HDR in 10-bit and it does Dolby Vision HDR, meaning 4K at 60fps, edit it in Dolby Vision and apply filters all from the Photos App. Also, the company is adding MagSafe and their new Ceramic Shield display technology to all iPhones announced today. The Pros will be come in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue. The regular 12 Pro will be available with the 12 for pre-orders on October 16th for $999, while the Pro Max will be available with the 12 Mini for pre-orders on November 6th for $1099.
