Amazon Prime Day is here with amazing discounts on devices from Apple, Samsung, and more
The official news today begin with deals, and guys.. Yes.. Today is Prime Day, so I’m gonna cover some of our favorite highlights here, but there’s a link bellow for the rest of the cool deals you should consider. Let’s begin with with Apple products for obvious reasons. The 13in MacBook Pro is currently $200 off, this leaves the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD variant for $1800. The latest iPad Pros are both getting a $50 discount, leaving the Wi-Fi only and 128GB of storage variants for $750 for the 11in and $950 for the 12.9in. Moving on to Samsung, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is $250 off, leaving that at $1200 shipped. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are $350 off, this leaves the 4 for $449 and the XL for $549. We also have deals on the Galaxy S20 Line, Fossil, Aukey and many more in the links in the description.