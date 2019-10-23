Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Already Seems to be Kinda HOT?! (video)

iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in, Pro from $12.50 per month with trade at Sprint

Deals. For those of you asking for iPhone deals, if you have an iPhone 7 or later, you can get the iPhone 11 for free with a trade in at Sprint. The 11 Pro is $12.59 a month and the 11 Pro Max is $16.67 a month, both with the same trade-in requirements.

Nokia 9.1 PureView now tipped to arrive in Q2 2020

Earlier this year, we got the Nokia 9 PureView but sadly it had some outdated specs and rumors hinted to a follow up this year. Now, the same source that pointed out that they would be delayed from 2018 to 2019 just said that the Nokia 9.1 PureView will launch in Q2 of 2020, we hope it brings better internals and software.

iPhone 12 Reportedly Houses A14 5nm-Based SoC; Chips Arrived At Apple Last September

A new report claims that the iPhone 12 will bring the A14 Bionic chip, which will be built on a 5nm process. It will be getting an EUV design like the latest Kirins do, and will be made on TSMC’s 5nm Node, labeled as N5 which is mainly used for 5G products and IoT. These chips allegedly arrived at Apple last month, and with this new architecture they would be allowed to put more transistors in a smaller space.

PlayStation 5’s price and exact release date might’ve just leaked

We’re going to try something new and report on gaming leaks and news as well. Slovakian retailer might have leaked the PS5‘s launch date. We know it will launch for the next holidays but don’t have a specific date, a new report claims that they will skip the November launch like they did for the PS4, to get as many AMD 7nm chips as possible and go for an early December launch. The Slovakian retailer listed it for December 4 with the price roughly around $550. The early December launch was confirmed by a second source and it was also the launch date for the original PlayStation so it would make sense.

Samsung planning to sell 6 million foldable next year We know foldable phones are still new but, Samsung is very optimistic on their sales predictions for next year. According to an ET news report, after the success of the Galaxy Fold which allegedly sold 500,000 units, Samsung thinks they can sell up to 6M foldables next year, which is kind of crazy.

Story of the day:

Leak says Apple is testing some big design changes for next year’s iPhone 12

We got some leaks on what to expect from design changes for the next iPhones as well. First of all they will bring new wider antennas for 5G on a new material, either glass, ceramic or sapphire. The tipster also claims Apple is working on new Face ID prototypes with new optics that could be narrow enough to fit in the top bezel. They will also reportedly bring a logic board design. Finally, he claims Apple might not even move on to USB-C as their goal is to move on to Wireless charging and data transfer.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow