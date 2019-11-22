Save at least $200 on any Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 model

Deals. Starting now and until Saturday at midnight, B&H has some discounts for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10. They are taking $200 off every phone and you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds with all of them except the S10e. The S10e starts at $549, the S10 at $699 and the S10 Plus at $769. On the Note territory, the Note 10 starts at $750 and the Note 10 Plus at $899.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Aura Pink and Aura Red Galaxy Note10 arrives in the U.S.

Speaking of Notes, Samsung just brought two new color variants of the Note 10 to the US. The new variants are called Aura Red and Aura Pink which means now there is a total of 6 variants. Samsung is also tweaking their trade-in system so that you can get a Note 10 for as low as $310 if you have an eligible phone for trade-in.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will include a small cover display

We keep on hearing rumors about a clamshell Galaxy Fold 2. Now, in the One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 9 we have the charging animation for the minimalist outer display. This display will be nothing like the one on the current Fold and more like the razr’s. The image is just an animated circle that is much narrower in real life, the secondary display should be powered by a secondary 900 mAh battery.

Patents reveal, a new Xiaomi foldable phone with four cameras

Xiaomi just got some patents granted for a foldable smartphone which resembles the Mi Alpha when closed. It would be an outward folding phone with 4 cameras at the back, and will fold in two different parts of the display. According to a report from earlier this year, we should expect Xiaomi’s foldable in Q2 of 2020.

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with 25W fast charging

A Samsung Galaxy S11 variant was already certified in China. This is a Galaxy S11 5G which is supposed to be the successor of the regular S10 and not the S10 5G. The certification also mentions that it will bring a 25W charger which is a step up from the 15W in the S10. Other rumored specs include the next Snapdragon, 108MP camera and that 120Hz display we discussed yesterday.

Story of the day:

2020 iPhones Will include 5G improved antenna design

We have a new prediction from Ming Chi Kuo of how Apple plans to take on 5G next year. He claims that all 3 5G iPhones will be 15-20% of their shipments in the 2nd half of 2020. The phones will bring Qualcomm modems that will support both, mmWave and sub-6GHz bands for the phones to get better signal throughout the whole US. He also focuses on how Apple will keep expanding their adoption of LCP antenna design which was first introduced in the iPhone X but isn’t on all iPhones yet. He predicts that at least 70% of iPhones will bring these antennas next year, as older models are being discontinued, these antennas should bring significantly improved performance with the 5G bands.

