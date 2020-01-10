Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off on Amazon

Deals. Amazon currently has the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 in its GPS + Cellular configuration for $70 off its regular $750 price tag, leaving it at $679. You can also catch some deals on other configurations and get an extra $50 off if you have an Amazon Rewards card, we also have deals on iPhone cases that you should check out in the links in the description.

HONOR globally launches MagicBook, MagicWatch 2, Band 5 and Band 5 Sport

Honor just announced a bunch of new products at CES. Starting off with the new MagicBook 2 which brings AMD Processors, as well as a RX Vega graphics card and will be available in Q1 of this year. Next up we got the Magic Watch 2 which is almost an equivalent to the Huawei Watch GT 2 when it comes to specs bringing in a Kirin A1 chip and 14 days of battery life. We also have some fitness watches like the Honor Band 5 and the Honor Band 5 Sport. Check out the full specs and availability in the description.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is now available outside of China

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has had a rough start after only being available in China for months. It is finally making its way out of China, sort of. The device will be available in the United Arab Emirates starting on January 23rd, on their local 5G network, if you preorder it even comes with a DJI Osmo. This also hints that it will hopefully move to other markets like Europe sometime soon.

New case renders may have confirmed the design of the LG G9

The LG V60 ThinQ may also arrive with a quad camera setup

We have some new case renders that show off the design of both the LG G9 and the the LG V60 ThinQ. The G9 case renders show off the teardrop notch at the front and the quad camera setup at the back. On the case of the V60 we don’t have renders but actual pictures of the cases that also look like they will pack a 4-camera array. We’ll keep you posted on camera specs and possible launch dates going forward.

Samsung Galaxy Fold sales almost reaches half a million units

Samsung just revealed that the Galaxy Fold sold in between 400K to 500K units in 2019 alone. The information actually came from DJ Koh at a CES interview session. It may not be a huge amount when compared to other flagships but this phone does have a $2000 price tag and it is a great sign as the Fold 2 is reportedly on the way and will cost less than $1000.

Story of the day:

Apple sales grow in China thanks to the iPhone 11

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 11 was a hit in China as well. The report claims that Apple’s shipments in China grew 18.7% year on year in the month of December. This translates to 3.18M units. The report also says that the Chinese market is happy with the battery life and camera quality improvements which translates to the popularity of these new iPhones. The news is great for Apple but they still have a lot of work to do if they want to make a dent for competitors like Huawei.

