Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 11 Pro CONFIRMED but… How Pro? (video)

Take $249 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE, one of the best prices yet

Deals. Amazon currently has a $250 discount on the 64GB 12.9in iPad Pro WIFI + Cellular variant. With the discount you can get it for $900 shipped and Best Buy is matching this deal as well.

Apple Watch Bands With Self-Tightening, Skin Texture Authentication, and LED Progress Bar Detailed in Patents

We have some new patents of some really cool features that the Apple Watch Series 5 might bring. The first one describes a sensor that can authenticate who is wearing the device by scanning your skin texture with an IR sensor. This would be easier than setting a passcode or having to have a paired iPhone with it all the time. The second one describes a self tightening band that would help while working out or for authentication as well, for example a set pattern of squeezes from the band, you select the set number and it authenticates the user.

Google launches Android 10, rolling out now to all Pixel phones

Google is rolling out Android 10 to all Google Pixel devices as of right now. Some of the most notable features are the gesture based UI, Dark Theme, Silent Notifications, new privacy features and more. We’ll keep you posted when other phones start getting it as well.

Asus ROG Phone II gets an ‘Ultimate Edition’ w/ 1TB of UFS 3.0 storage

ASUS just revealed an Ultimate Edition of the ROG Phone 2 today at IFA. This upgrade has a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus, the same 6,000 mAh battery, a new 640 Adreno GPU which ASUS claims outperforms the regular variant. This is also the first Android phone to feature 1TB of UFS 3.0 storage. The price tag for this beast is €1,199.

Huawei P30 Pro gets two new colors, teases Android 10 upgrade at IFA Huawei is preparing to launch the Mate 30 Series with no Google Apps for now, but the company just updated their previous flagship at IFA. Huawei just released two new color variants for the P30 Pro which are ‘Misty Lavender’ and ‘Mystic Blue’. Huawei is promoting them at IFA with banners that say ‘With Android 10’ which confirms the update but update times may vary.

Story of the day:

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 monikers confirmed by Apple

A new official Apple guide just leaked the whole naming scheme for the new iPhones. The iPhone 11R will just be called iPhone 11 and the expensive variants will be the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The guide also tells us about iOS 13.1 which will be available officially by September 23rd. We also see that the 3 phones will ship with iOS 13.1 out of the box.

