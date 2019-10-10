Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 11 Powerful Enough to DETHRONE Huawei?! (video)
Apple Watch Series 3 hits new Amazon all-time low at $189
Deals. Amazon currently has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $198 shipped which is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 42mm variant is available for $229. The Apple Watch Series 4 is also $129 off so check out the link in the description.
Samsung Galaxy Fold problems continue: branding letters are falling off
Now, we’ve been reporting the couple of users that have been having problems with the new Galaxy Fold but we just got the most peculiar one. A user from France is having problems with his device because the Samsung branding is falling off. It’s not a major issue but it sure is something you don’t expect from a $2000 phone.
Andy Rubin shares next Essential Phone w/ wild form factor [Gallery]
Andy Rubin just tweeted out some interesting photos of what could be the Essential Phone 2. He referred to them as Project GEM which is the codename XDA found last month, they are very large and thin phones that look like a candy bar. They have a weird new customizable UI, a punch hole up front and single camera at the back. The company frames this as a ‘new device to reframe your perspective on mobile.
Apple to likely regain second place, push Huawei back to third
Huawei was aiming for the number 1 spot in sales after beating Apple and was hoping to reach it this year and dethrone Samsung. According to DigiTimes, the ban might affect them so much that Apple might regain the number 2 spot. This also has to do with the fact that the market is loving the iPhone 11 line up, the report claims that they might retake the number 2 spot in Q4 of 2019.
Google reportedly in ‘test production’ for 5G Pixel 4 variant
According to a new report, it looks like Google is preparing a 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4 to go along with the LTE variant. The report claims that there are little to no details on what the differences with the LTE variant would be, it also claims that they may announce it next week but launch it until 2020 with the Pixel 4a because it is currently in testing. Google is expecting to ship 10M Pixels which is twice as they did last year.
Story of the day:
Kuo: New iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, followed by Apple AR headset collaboration with ‘third-party brands’
We have a new timeline for what to expect from Apple in 2020 from Ming Chi Kuo. The first thing we see is the iPhone SE 2 in Q1 of 2020 along with the iPad Pro which we were expecting to see at the rumored October event. We also see a MacBook with the scissor switches for Q2 but it doesn’t specify if this the 16in MacBook Pro. In Q2 we also see AR headset which will apparently be made by Apple in collaboration with third party brands. Finally, in Q3 we get the 5G iPhones for next year.
