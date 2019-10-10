Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 11 Powerful Enough to DETHRONE Huawei?! (video)

Huawei was aiming for the number 1 spot in sales after beating Apple and was hoping to reach it this year and dethrone Samsung. According to DigiTimes, the ban might affect them so much that Apple might regain the number 2 spot. This also has to do with the fact that the market is loving the iPhone 11 line up, the report claims that they might retake the number 2 spot in Q4 of 2019.

Google reportedly in ‘test production’ for 5G Pixel 4 variant

According to a new report, it looks like Google is preparing a 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4 to go along with the LTE variant. The report claims that there are little to no details on what the differences with the LTE variant would be, it also claims that they may announce it next week but launch it until 2020 with the Pixel 4a because it is currently in testing. Google is expecting to ship 10M Pixels which is twice as they did last year.