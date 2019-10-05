Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 11 BEATS Sales Expectation?! (video)

Samsung discounts 512GB/1TB Galaxy S10/S10+ by $200-$300 in the US

Deals. Samsung currently has some deals for the Galaxy S10‘s. The 512GB S10 and S10+ are $200 off leaving them at $950 and $1050 respectively. The 1TB Galaxy S10+ has a $300 discount leaving it at $1300.

Report claims 16-inch MacBook Pro will bundle 96W USB-C power adapter

We have a new image that leaked on Weibo of a power adapter that reportedly belongs to the upcoming 16in MacBook Pro. The image shows a 96W USB-C adapter, the current 15in MacBook Pro has an 87W charger so it makes sense you’ll need more juice to power up that display.

Orange Pixel 4 render leaks as phone could launch with Pixel Buds 2

We’ve seen 3.5M leaks of the Google Pixel 4 so far. Now we’ve got a new official render of the Oh So Orange variant, courtesy of Evan Blass. The real news is that a new report claims that we should be getting the Pixel Buds 2 at the event. However, rumors claim that no earbuds will come bundled with the phone in the box which is why Google might want to push these out.

Too soon? OnePlus 8 renders and features leak: punch hole, wireless charging

We know it’s way too soon, but some CAD renders of the OnePlus 8 have just emerged. These are not for the Pro variant but they feature the 7 Pro’s vertical camera array along with a 6.5in punch hole display at the front. It will also reportedly bring wireless charging.

Project Zero: Galaxy, Pixel and other Android devices affected by exploit Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Google phones and other Android devices have been exploited according to a Google Project Zero report. The report claims that full compromise of the device can be achieved if the attacker installs the malicious app. The exploit was found in the real world which was recently used or sold by NSO Group, an Israeli based spyware vendor. The bug was discovered on September 27, Google has a 10 day window to fix it or it will go public, check the link in the description for the full list of devices.

Story of the day:

Strong iPhone 11 demand results in increased pBookroduction orders, analyst claims [Update]

According to Reuters, the iPhone 11 is selling very well. So much so that Apple has reportedly increased production of iPhone 11 models by 10% to be able to meet the demand. Initially it was expected to sell around 75 to 80M but this means they could exceed the 80M.

