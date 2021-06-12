Several Microsoft Surface Laptops, monitors and more are on sale today

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 9 and more on sale 

AirPods Max getting a $50 discount, Philips Hue Smart Lights and more are on sale

The official news today begin with deals and yes, we still have a ton of deals thanks to Father’s Day. Feel free to skip this in the time codes, and to also remind Diego that my Wish list is still full. Anyways, starting with Samsung and Amazon, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently 200 dollars off, leaving it at 1100 bucks. Keep in mind there might not be a refresh this year so this is not a bad deal at all. The regular OnePlus 9 is 43 dollars off, leaving the base model for 687 bucks. Sony’s Mark 3 Earbuds which just got a refresh are 52 dollars off, leaving them at 178. If you’re into Galaxy Buds, B&H currently has the Galaxy Buds+ for 50 bucks off, leaving them at 99 dollars. If you’re into really expensive over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are currently 50 dollars off, leaving them at 500 bucks, and I know, they’re still overpriced? Finally, if you’re looking for a Microsoft Surface , the Surface Pro 7 is 150 dollars off for the Intel Core i5 variant, leaving it at 748. We have more deals on the AirPods Pros, other Microsoft Surface, Phillips Hue light bulbs and more in the links in the description.
    Apple AirPods Max

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

    OnePlus 9

    Sony WF-1000XM3

    Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

    Samsung headphones

iPhone 13 models pop up for certification

Let’s move on to Cupertino and the iPhone 13 and I know, it’s kind of early in the show to mention the iPhone 13 but it’s sort of a small update on it. According to a French website and recovered by 9to5Mac, some new iPhone models were just certified by the EEC. It gets interesting in that we have 7 different model numbers that I won’t try to read, all running iOS 14 which is the regular for devices that are still under development. Sadly, we really have no way of telling which model is which just from the model numbers but they are definitely some of the new iPhones. The number could be due to regional variants, but since last year we had 4 in the US and then different SKUs internationally, it makes you wonder. We’re expecting these iPhones in the typical September time-frame with the same 4 variants we got last year, though. When it comes to the Pros we can expect new 120Hz OLED displays with a smaller notch, new camera sensors that include sensor-shifting image stabilization, better lenses, 1 terabyte storage options and more. I think this is the earliest we’ve gotten this much leaks for an iPhone so let’s just see what happens in September.

Benchmarks confirm Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs

Now, let’s talk about Sammy for a couple of segments, starting with the Galaxy S21 FE as we get more proof that it’s coming soon. We have some new benchmarks from Geekbench that reveal the official specs for this device, or at least the particular variant used for the testing. According to these tests, the S21 FE rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8 Gigs of RAM and is running on Android 11. It reaches a single-core score of 592 and a multiple core score of 2610, not too shabby but less than what the regular S21 did with the same 8 gigs of RAM. A ton of reports claim that we can expect this phone in August with it reportedly entering production next month. We can also expect 5 different color variants like we saw in those renders by Evan Blass, including green, white, blue, violet and gray. Finally, for other specifications we’re reportedly getting a 6.4-inch display with a glastic rear panel, and it’ll actually be slightly taller than the Galaxy S21, so those thinking it was the same phone just got their answer. That said, I’m struggling to find the differences other than the height and the color variant when compared to the S21 but according to some reports the price tag will go down. Somewhere between $625 and $719 dollars, which would make it the cheapest Galaxy S21 but with the same specs. We’ll see what we get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 launch dates revealed?

Moving on from the Galaxy S Series but sticking to Samsung, let’s talk about Foldables. According to our most trusted source, aka Samsung, there won’t be a Galaxy Note this year so we’re assuming that the Fall Unpacked will be focused on Foldables. Well, now we have some new leaks from Jon Prosser who just launched his new website, that claim that Samsung is launching the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on Friday, August 27th. Now, Prosser does mention that these are simply the launch dates, which is when the phones will begin shipping and that he doesn’t have any dates yet on the announcement or the event date. Just to give you a little bit of a recap, when it comes to the Z Flip we can expect a new 2-tone design with different color variants, a larger outer display, a bigger battery, a better hinge and an improved UTG that reportedly has no crease. When it comes to the Z Fold, the UTG technology should be just as good, we’re also getting a new selfie camera under the display, a triple camera array at the back and S-Pen support. Now, some reports claim that the price tags on these could go down by as much as 400 dollars so.. This sounds like a win-win situation. Hopefully we get some official dates for the event soon as this is getting interesting.

Story of the day:

Meet the new 6th generation iPad mini we’ve been waiting for

And Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s switch gears to Apple but continue discussing some of these Prosser leaks. Jon, this is not the time to pull another WWDC. The iPad mini is not necessarily the most popular iPad, but I think it’s because Apple has neglected it for years. We’ve been waiting on a refresh for a little over 2 years at this point. During that time a ton of other rumors just keep coming, like the fact that we could be getting an iPad mini Pro. Well, now we have some new renders that allegedly belong to the 6th Generation iPad mini which were based on CAD files, and real images of this iPad. This iPad mini follows up on the current iPad Air design, with very slim and squared bezels around the display and the home button is gone in favor for Touch ID in the power button like the iPad Air. On an interesting twist, these renders also show that the iPad mini is ditching the Lightning port for USB-C, which already makes the concept of a Pro name sort of possible. Part of that argument is that instead of the colorful iPad Air approach, we hear about three color options being Black, Silver and Gold, which doesn’t really hint to a consumer approach. Now where things get even more interesting is that we could get a smaller Apple Pencil, like finally, but we don’t know if it will work with other iPads. According to a report from Mark Gurman we can also expect a 9-inch display, which is far larger than 7.9, along with Apple’s A14 chip which would also enable 5G. So think of it, from the color variants to the USB-C port, it could be a Pro, but neither Gurman nor Prosser mentioned the word in their reports. According to Mark Gurman we can expect this new iPad mini later this year
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
red magic 6 review
Red Magic 6 review: a literally cool gaming phone (video)
I actually think Red Magic is to gaming smartphones what MSI kind of is to gaming computers. This is our Red Magic 6 review.
16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video
New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro get a new possible launch window
The latest information suggests we may still get a new 14, and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh in 2021, and maybe a new Intel Mac Pro
iOS 14 App Library
iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and new macOS last minute leaks are good and boring
Check out the latest leak suggesting several new features in the upcoming iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and more Apple software updates