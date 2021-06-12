You May Also Like
Samsung patent imagines a device with two hinges that help asymmetrically fold the screen backward on each side.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 2 June 2021
- 23:45EDT
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, where you will find Samsung monitors, gaming keyboards, LED lamps, and more to improve your workspace
- Samuel Martinez
- 6 June 2021
- 15:00EDT
Check out the latest changes to TikTok’s privacy policy that will now allow it to collect biometric data from its users
- Samuel Martinez
- 4 June 2021
- 14:00EDT