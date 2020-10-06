Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the latest 10.2-inch iPad and more on sale today
The official news today begin with deals, and actually good ones if you’re in the market for some expensive Apple products. Let’s start today with the 16in MacBook Pro which is currently $400 off, leaving the Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage variant for $2399. If you want the silver variant which I’m rocking, that one has a $350 discount. The new 10.2in iPad is $30 off, leaving the entry level variant for $299 but if you want more storage, the 128GB variant is available for $395. Finally, the Jabra Elite 75T that I currently use for working out are $30 off, leaving them at $150 shipped. We have more deals on BenQ monitors, Nintendo Switch accessories, SSD s and more.