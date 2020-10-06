new iPad Air

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the latest 10.2-inch iPad and more on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, and actually good ones if you’re in the market for some expensive Apple products. Let’s start today with the 16in MacBook Pro which is currently $400 off, leaving the Intel Core i9, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage variant for $2399. If you want the silver variant which I’m rocking, that one has a $350 discount. The new 10.2in iPad is $30 off, leaving the entry level variant for $299 but if you want more storage, the 128GB variant is available for $395. Finally, the Jabra Elite 75T that I currently use for working out are $30 off, leaving them at $150 shipped. We have more deals on BenQ monitors, Nintendo Switch accessories, SSD s and more.
Fossil Gen 5E offers Snapdragon 3100 and Wear OS smarts at a more affordable price point

Sticking to the official news, let’s talk about smartwatches, but not necessarily what we thought we’d receive. I mean, Google sort of invested in Fossil a while back, and we were hoping to see some light on that, but all we got is Fossil to announce the brand new Gen 5E. It brings a lot of the same hardware as the regular Gen 5 but it manages to bring down the price tag. It’s powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of storage and one-day battery life. It runs on Google’s Wear OS and offers NFC. Variants bring a 1.19in AMOLED Display and it comes ion 42mm and 44mm sizes. It has a weird “tethered” GPS, meaning it uses the GPS from your phone instead of it’s own sensor so, if you’re into running, this one’s not for you… which hey the WearOS algorithm for running is something I wouldn’t recommend anyway. Thing is it’ll begin shipping on the week of November 3rd and it starts for $249.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 could be getting closer to launch

This year is finally winding down when it comes to dates, but not when it comes to announcements. One of the things we usually get by the end of the year is Qualcomm’s latest processor and this year won’t be no exception. The company just sent out press invitations for their 2020 Tech Summit which will happen on a digital format. The event will start on December 1st and end the next day. There’s no mention just yet on what we’re getting but, we are expecting the Snapdragon 875 SoC which will reportedly be built on a 5nm process. There’s also some rumors of different lite variants for this SoC, to help lower down the price tag for upcoming flagships. Thing is yes, no Maui trip this year.. Cause I guess we have to make way for the alien landing at some point.

OnePlus 8T 5G to feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera?

Now let’s talk OnePlus as you know things are just gearing up to their announcement. We’re less than 10 days away from OnePlus’ Ultra event for the 8T and well, the company keeps giving us bits and pieces of what to expect. This time they tweeted out “Strike a Pose with the 8T’s Ultra Wide Angle Camera” along with a 5 second teaser. It sort of implies that this is the selfie camera, but we doubt it’ll be the case. We will be getting the same punch hole design we got on the 8 Series but not a secondary one. Let’s see what improvements they bring to the standard Ultra Wide. The 8T is tipped to bring a 6.5in display running at 120Hz, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery. The rumored price tag so far is $699 so, we’ll keep you posted as the event will be happening on October 14th.

Under display camera could skip the Samsung Galaxy S21, to arrive in the next Z Fold 3

Now let’s talk Samsung and what the company has in store when it comes to innovation. Last we’ve heard, not much if Samsung mobile is planning to work with other companies that are not Samsung for Displays. Anyways, last year Samsung introduced different types displays like the Infinity O which is the one we’re currently getting on their smartphones but, we know that their main goal is to put the camera under the display to give you a truly bezel-less experience. Well, according to a new report from the Elec, Samsung was aiming to put this technology on the Z Fold 2 but, that obviously didn’t happen. And, they claim that due to low production yield of the technology, they won’t be able to put it on the Galaxy S21 but, we would still get it next year. The report claims that the technology would be ready for the second half of 2021 and that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device to bring it. Samsung is currently working on a better solution for the under the display camera that won’t compromise as much image quality than what current solutions do. Let’s just hope the S21 brings Samsung panels, though.

Story of the day:

iPad Air 4 benchmark listing reveals 4GB RAM and impressive performance gain

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Apple, the A14 Bionic, and more details on the new iPad Air. On the first report we have the iPad Air going through some benchmarks and revealing specs. Apparently it’ll bring 4GBs of RAM, running on iOS 14 and the A14 that’ll power it will be a 6-core processor. On a second note, and staying on the iPad topic for a little while, Apple’s VP of Marketing went on iJustine and Jenna’s Same Brain podcast to talk about the new iPad. On it, he mentioned that the Touch ID sensor on the power button was an incredible feat of engineering which is, kinda hilarious, considering how late they are to the power button trend. Still, more was said about the chip, which was then matched with some other benchmarks that emerged on it. He said that when comparing it to the A12Z, the 12Z is optimized for pro workflows and experiences that may be more graphic intensive, but the A14 offers more all-around capabilities. If you look at the separate benchmarks, and to sum it up and not bore you with details: it’s significantly faster than the A13 Bionic, and it still does better than the A12Z in both single core and multicore. Surely not the 40% Apple mentioned cause that’s an A12 Bionic comparison, but still a really big boost. The iPad Air will be available later this month with a starting price of $599.
