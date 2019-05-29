Pocketnow Daily: Huawei’s Future: OS and Processors SECURED?! (video)

Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279 ($410 value)

Deals. You can currently get a Google Nest deal at Lowe’s which includes a Google Nest Hub, Hello Video Doorbell and a Home Mini for $279 shipped. This whole bundle is usually $410.

Intel announces 10th Gen Intel Core processors

Intel just unveiled their 10nm processors after a long delay but… they still have some aspects of a 14nm chip. Currently they will only work on thin laptops and tablets but Intel is working on bringing them to more decked out computers.

Arm Cortex-A77 could boost Android phone speeds by 20%

ARM just announced their new Cortex A-77 at Computex which should boost Android at least 20% compared to their previous chip. What’s weird is that, even though it has better performance than the A76s, it requires more power out of your phone’s battery. MediaTek plans to start using it next year but ARM is licensing the design to Qualcomm, Samsung and the instruction set to Apple to code.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch to be delayed once again?

A new report from Korea from industry sources claims that Samsung is taking longer than expected to fix the issues in the Galaxy Fold. Telecom officials are still pushing for the June launch but, the May 31 deadline their set is 3 days from now and things aren’t looking so good. The report also states that the repairs are very confidential and comments from Telecom can’t be confirmed.

Story of the day:

Huawei Ark OS could be the name of Huawei’s Android replacement Huawei’s HiSilicon ramps up TSMC 7nm chip orders

TSMC has begun producing 7nm chips for Huawei that are reportedly for the Kirin 985. Huawei has been working closely with Google on their ban but they may not use US products for a long time. The company had prepared for something like this and they just filed a trademark for Huawei ARK OS. This might not be the final name but it definitely shows they are not sitting down and crossing their arms.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow