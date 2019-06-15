Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Update: Mate X DELAYED, Hongmeng OS CONFIRMED! (video)

New Amazon all-time lows arrive for Apple’s latest iPad Air with $40 off

Deals. Amazon currently has $40 off the current iPad Airs on various models. You can also find the deal matched at B&H. They start at $469 and go up depending on the configuration you get.

The Galaxy S10 5G is heading to Sprint on June 21

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is headed to Sprint on June 21. Initially it will only be in their 5G capable cities and expanding later. Installment plans will start at $40.28 a month, pre-orders are open now.

Galaxy Note10 in August, iPhone 11 in September, Pixel 4 in October

Evan Blass just leaked out a Verizon marketing calendar that pretty much leaks when to expect the most anticipated devices of the year. We will be getting the Galaxy Note 10 in August, the iPhone XI in September and the Google Pixel 4 in October unlike the Pixel 3 which was released in November. The calendar also includes the launch of the 3a which could point to it being very accurate.

Pixel 4 already caught on camera in real-world testing

The Google Pixel 4 was just spotted in London out in the wild. It is in one of Google’s mesh cases and we can see the giant dual camera module at the back. The image was provided by an anonymous tipster and does not show anything else. Huawei cautiously delays folding Mate X in view of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold debacle Huawei delays launch of foldable Mate X following Galaxy Fold failure Huawei has cautiously delayed the launch of the Mate X because they want to be careful and not have what happened to Samsung happen to them. Huawei told CNBC and The Wallstreet Journal that they are doing extensive testing to make sure it is ready for consumers. They have moved the launch date from June to September because they don’t want to launch a product that will destroy their reputation. We also do not know if it will bring Android.

Story of the day:

Huawei confirms plans to launch its own Android alternative OS

Huawei’s Vice President Andrew Williamson just confirmed that Huawei is working on Ark or Oak OS, that it is being tested and mainly in China. According to Reuters, He says that they are proud to be of the Android family but tests are underway, he also says that the company’s growth will remain flat but in March they could’ve had growth in the double digits.

