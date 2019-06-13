Pocketnow Daily: Huawei OS reportedly FASTER than Android! (video)

This all-time low on Apple’s 4K Retina iMac delivers solid value at $899

Deals. You can get the mid-2017 4K Retina iMac for $899 shipped at B&H which is a good $400 off. This is the 3GHz/8GB/1TB variant.

Nintendo starts producing new Switch models outside China to fend off trade war

According to a new report, Nintendo is producing two new variants of the Switch outside a China to comply with the US trade demands. One of these variants is a high end model and the other one a cheaper variant focused on portability. Nintendo is moving the production to Southeast Asia. Other companies like GoPro and Google are doing the same.

States Sue To Block Sprint T-Mobile Merger, Putting Deal In Jeopardy

Ten State Attorney Generals just filed a lawsuit against Sprint and T-Mobile’s $26B merger. The lawsuit has put the entire deal in jeopardy as they say this merger would hurt consumers and raise the prices. The States that filed it are New York, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Virginia, and Wisconsin. If the deal is approved by the Department of Justice, the lawsuit could still stop it.

2019 iPhone 11R battery will be 5% larger than the one inside the iPhone Xr

According to a report from Korea, it looks like the iPhone XIR’s battery will go from 2,942mAh (last year’s) up to a 5% larger 3,110 mAh battery. The XIR is also supposed to get a better processor which combined with the larger battery will make up a great usage boost. Pixel 4 leak contradicts previous rumors, has S10+-like oval punch-hole We have new images of the Google Pixel 4 along with the case molds. The images are conflicting because they show a dual punch hole like the one on the Galaxy S10 as opposed to the renders we saw yesterday. The bezels aren’t that big they are just on a case. The molds however, do show the stove design on the back as the renders yesterday did.

Story of the day:

Tencent, Xiaomi And Oppo Testing Huawei’s ‘60% Faster’ Android OS, Report Claims

According to the Global Times, Tencent, Xiaomi and OPPO are already testing Huawei’s Hongmeng OS and claim that it will be 60% faster, which was also backed up by Richard Yu. However, no substantial evidence has been found on this being true and could just be for PR. We heard that it may launch with the Mate 30 Pro but the report claims the P40 might be a safer bet.

