Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro with TWO 40 Megapixel Cameras?!(video)

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is heavily discounted, on sale from $1,100 shipped

Deals. Amazon and Best Buy are taking $99 off the new 13in MacBook Pros, if you’re a student you can take an extra $100 off and leave it at $1099 shipped. Amazon is also taking $250 off the 15in models.

5G Nokia 9.1 PureView could be on track for Q3/Q4

We’ve been hearing about a faster variant of the Nokia 9 PureView since before it released. Now we hear that it might be ready for the third quarter of 2019 and the 5G variant for Q4. Some of the improvements include video, low light performance and camera speed.

All three 2020 iPhones will support 5G, analyst suggests

According to a new Ming Chi Kuo report, all three 2020 iPhones will be able to support 5G. He claims they will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands to operate on US networks. They could also be cheaper in China as they only need sub-6GHz bands. He also claims that they will bring major design changes starting at 6.7in, 5.4in, and 6.1in screens.

OPPO reveals wrap-around display prototype called Waterfall Screen

We have a new video of a prototype phone from OPPO that contains their new waterfall screen which is… like a Galaxy curved display on steroids. It has an 88 degree curvature in which things flow to the side of the display for ‘an immersive visual experience as well as an innovative aesthetic’. We will reportedly see this on the Find X II and the Mate 30 Pro is rumored to bring something similar as well.

Google teaser confirms Pixel 4 face unlock, Project Soli features Google just posted a new teaser of the Google Pixel 4 which confirms the removal of the fingerprint scanner. It shows the face unlock feature as well as ‘Motion Sense’ which uses various sensors to let you interact with the smartphone without touching it, sadly we hear it might not make it to all countries. We also have an image of the 8 sensors that would be on the top bezel to allow this.

Story of the day:

Upgraded Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera specs suggested by leak

We have some leaks of what we assume the Huawei Mate 30 Pro‘s camera will be able to do. Ice Universe tweeted out 40+40+8+ToF. The extra 40MP sensor could be an upgraded wide angle and the 8MP the periscopic zoom lens. A new report also suggests that we will be seeing the same squared design as the Mate 20.

