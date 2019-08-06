Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ Camera: Woah. (video)

Fossil’s latest Wear OS watches have 1GB RAM, smart battery modes, Snapdragon Wear 3100

Fossil is launching their new Carlyle HR and Juliana HR Gen 5 smartwatches. They both are 44m watches that are 12mm thick, they bring a 1.28in OLED, stainless steel body, rotating power button and the Snapdragon 3100 platform. They pack 1GB of RAM and up to 8GB of storage starting at $295.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 starts at $279, offers LTE, ‘digital’ rotating bezel

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It comes in two options, 40mm and 44mm, it has LTE, a rotating digital bezel, the 40mm variant has a 247mAh battery and the 44mm variant has a 340mAh battery that should last you a couple of days. The base model for the 40mm variant starts at $279

ASUS ZenFone 6 ZS630KL Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Twilight Silver)

The ASUS Zenfone 6 is now available for pre-orders in the US as well. It goes for $500 and has a dual flip 13MP+48MP camera. It brings a bezel-less 6.4in display, Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB and 128GB storage options.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror.

According to Ice Universe, one of the leakers who leaked the Galaxy Note 10+ IRL last week, may have leaked the iPhone XIR as well. If you zoom in on the photo you can see the small stove and the iPhone on a cover that hides the Apple logo.

Kuo: Apple to release iPhone with both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID in 2021 Ming Chi Kuo just came out with a new report that claims that the 2021 iPhones will bring both Face ID and Touch ID like we reported a while back. He claims that Apple might be using a variant of Qualcomm’s Ultra-Sonic on-display fingerprint scanner. The Apple Watch might also get Touch ID as it is a more logical solution than putting Face ID on your watch.

Story of the day:

How does Huawei’s camera surpass Samsung? This picture tells you the answer.

Ice Universe tweeted a picture over the weekend that shows the different camera sensors of Huawei phones and Samsung phones over the years. This picture pretty much confirms the two 40MP sensors that were leaked for the Mate 30 Pro and the 12MP sensor for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow