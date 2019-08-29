Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro to NOT Launch with Google Support?! (video)

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL deals from the Google Store

Deals. The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off on the Google Store right now. You can get the regular 3 for $499 and the 3 XL for $599. They also have a $30 discount on the Nest Hub leaving it at $99.

Microsoft holding Surface event on October 2

Microsoft just sent out press invitations for their Surface Event that will happen on October 2nd in New York. At the event we expect to see updates to the Surface 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2. The company has also been working on a dual display device that is codenamed Centaurus, and we hope it will at least make an appearance as well.

Render reveals what the vivo NEX 3 could look like

Concept designer, Ben Geskin, just made some renders of the vivo NEX 3 based on all of the leaks we’ve seen. We see triple cameras at the back on a circular array that looks like a Moto device, we also see a pop up dual camera at the front. We also get to see the curved display which looks like it reaches all the way to the back. With the rumored specs, we hope it launches soon.

Oppo Reno 2 series is here, but where’s the true 20x Zoom Edition?

The OPPO Reno 2 Series is now official, it was revealed in New Dehli. OPPO announced the OPPO Reno 2, 2Z and 2F. The Reno 2 is the most capable out of the 3 but sadly, it has 20x digital zoom instead of hybrid as we thought meaning it is not a direct successor to the 10X Zoom. Some of the specs include the Snapdragon 730G and 256GB of storage for around $515. You can see the specs for its siblings in the link in the description.

These images of an alleged Google Pixel 4 just started floating around on Telegram. No idea of the true source or if they’re legit. We have some new images of the Google Pixel 4 recovered by XDA. We don’t know the source of the images or if they are real so we have to take it with a grain of salt. We see the bezels at the front with the narrow chin and a single camera. At the back the phone is wrapped up in some plastic but we get to see the dual stove camera.

Story of the day:

Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban

A Google spokesman just told Reuters that the Huawei Mate 30 can’t be sold with Google apps and services due to the US Ban. The temporary license Huawei was granted does not include products like the Mate 30. Google would have to apply for a license to grant them the Google Services and they haven’t confirmed nor denied if they have. So far over 130 companies have applied for this type of license to work with Huawei but none of them have been granted.

