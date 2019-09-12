Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro Specs Leaked! (with Android 10?) (video)

DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam falls to a new Amazon all-time low at $299 ($50 off)

Deals. For those of you who want an action cam, DJI’s 4K Action Cam is $50 off on Amazon for $299. B&H and Best Buy are also matching this deal

Galaxy Note 10 game streaming app is out in the US and South Korea

Samsung’s new game streaming app, GalaxyPlayLink is finally available in the US and Korea. You can download the Windows app everywhere but it will only work in the US and Korea. You also need a Samsung flagship for it to work, it will roll out to more countries and other Galaxy phones soon.

Google Nest Mini hits the FCC w/ familiar design, confirms wall mount

The Google Nest Mini just got certified by the FCC. We see the same design layout with the wall mount that we reported on last week which looks like it could be held up by a nail or screw. Next to the power port we can also see the 3.5mm audio jack which we covered as well.

Xcode 11 GM Confirms Apple’s Work on AR Headset

Xcode 11 GM confirms that Apple is working on an AR headset as well as a controller for it. The code features an ARDisplayDevice framework that references other code-named Apple headsets. It also shows a ReadMe file that shows employees how to run Stereo AR apps on your iPhone even if you don’t have access to the headset.

Report: Google Pixel 4 XL launching on October 15 with SD855 Pixel 4 leak reveals some Face Unlock details, corroborates 90 Hz display We have some more Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL leaks, this time a picture posted by Evan Blass hints that the device might be announced on October 15. A new report claims that it will bring a Snapdragon 855 and not the 855 Plus. The XL will reportedly bring a 3700 mAh battery and the small variant will stay at 2800 mAh. A full hands on video is already on YouTube and we have some camera samples that show Portraits, Night Shots and Zoom photos.

Story of the day:

The specs just leaked for the iPhone 11 Pro’s biggest Android rival

We have a lot of leaks for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that just emerged. First image shows the retail box and we have more leaks that show the circular array as well as the curved display. The specs were also leaked and include a 6.6 or 6.8in display, 4500mAh battery with 40W charger and 27W wireless charger, an earpiece under the display and mono speakers at the bottom. The cameras include a 40MP main sensor, a 40MP wide cine camera, an 8MP telephoto and a ToF sensor. It also packs the Kirin 990 5G and the listing includes Android 10.

