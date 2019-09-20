Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro Released: Okay Google? (video)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ SM-G975U 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Prism Black)

Deals. B&H is currently offering the Unlocked 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for $100 off in the Prism Black color variant. This leaves it at $899.

Nokia 7.2 is now available for pre-order and it will arrive on September 30

Nokia launched some interesting devices at IFA 2019. The Nokia 7.2 will be available in the US on September 30. The device includes a triple camera setup with a 48MP sensor, Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Android Pie. You can already preorder at B&H for $350.

Samsung shows how fragile the Galaxy Fold is with official care guide [Video]

For those of you who will be buying the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Samsung just put out a video called Caring for your Galaxy Fold which gives you a little more details on the protective film as well as how the device was engineered and how to take care of it. They also announced that the company will launch Galaxy Fold Premier Service which the price may vary depending on where you live.

Apple Releases iOS 13 With System-Wide Dark Mode, Privacy Updates, Revamped Photos App, Find My App, New Maps Features and More

Apple finally just released iOS 13, not iOS 13.1 as we thought was going to happen. iOS 13 is available on all iPhones that launched after the 6s and iPods after the 7th gen. The iPad OS launch was delayed until September 24 as well as iOS 13.1,, not until September 30th like some reports claim.

iPad Pro refresh may come in March 2020 and with G 3D sensing camera sensors According to Korean website The Elec, it looks like the iPad Pro won’t be refreshed this year at all. The report claims that we may see it until March 2020 including the triple cameras and 3D sensing. They even mention LG as the supplier of these ToF sensors as well as the 2020 iPhones ToF sensors.

Story of the day:

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro unveiled, have three 40MP cameras between them

Huawei just launched the Mate 30 Pro at Munich. It packs two main 40MP cameras, the Super Sensing Wide of the P30 Pro and an Ultra-Wide. It packs an 8MP telephoto sensor as well as a ToF, it can do 3x Optical Zoom and 5x Hybrid as well as 7,680fps slow-mode video. Other specs include, Kirin 990, 4,500 mAh battery, 5G, 6.53in Horizon Display and 8GB of RAM, pricing starts at €1,100 for the non 5G model. It sadly does not bring Google Apps and you will have to use Huawei’s App Gallery unless you want to bypass it and install something else yourself.

