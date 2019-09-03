Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Mate 30 Pro Event, With or Without Google?! (video)

Buy a Nest Hello, get a Smart Light Starter Kit on us, Google Labor Day deals

Deals. It’s Monday but Google still has some very aggressive price tags on their products. The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still $300 off each but Google has added deals for nearly all of their speakers, Chromecasts and more.

Report: Google to move its Pixel production out of China

According to a new report, Google is also looking to move their production out of China to Vietnam. Apparently Google is adapting an old Nokia factory for Pixel manufacturing. Google are most likely to keep some activities in China as they don’t want to lose that market but due to the rising prices and tariffs, they should move out for their long term business. An analyst claims moving for Google is way easier than for Apple as Apple builds 90% more hardware in China.

These are the iPhone 11 pre-order and availability dates

According to a tipster who works with a carrier, we have the possible launch dates for the iPhones after the September 13th Event. He claims that the pre-orders will kick off at the end of launch week which will be Friday, September 13 and they should ship and be available in stores by Friday, September 20.

Sony Xperia 2 specs, renders, and details leak

We have some new press renders for the Sony Xperia 2 which we could see at IFA. It looks a whole lot like the Xperia 1. It looks like we should expect a 6.1″ 21:9 display, a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The triple cameras at the back would be three 12MP sensors located on the left side.

2020 iPad Pro Said to Feature 3D Sensing Rear Cameras [Updated] According to the Elec, iPads might be getting 3D sensing camera technology early next year. The report claims that Korean manufacturer Derkwoo will provide some of the components. This lines up with a January report from Bloomberg that claimed that the iPad Pro would bring a laser powered camera, Ming Chi Kuo also says there is an increase of 50% in the possibility of a ToF module on an iPad.

Story of the day:

Huawei Mate30 launching September 19 in Munich

Huawei just sent out press invitations for their Huawei Mate 30 Pro Event that will happen on September 19 in Munich. We still don’t know if the device will bring Google support or not. The invite talks about going full circle in Munich and reads ‘Rethink Possibilities’. IT could also be a hint to that circular camera array.

