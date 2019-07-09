Pocketnow Daily: Huawei INSISTS on Sticking with Android? (video)

Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now $329

Deals. Amazon is currently taking off $100 off the latest 9.7in 128GB WiFi iPad leaving it at $329.

Report: Apple paid Samsung $680 million for missing display target orders

Apple reportedly did pay Samsung for not reaching their agreed upon target when it comes to displays. The number is not official yet but Apple reportedly reimbursed Samsung somewhere around $680M, we will confirm when we see Samsung’s quarter results.

Galaxy Note10 screen protectors leaked, confirm previous rumors

We have a new tweet from Ice Universe that shows some cases and screen protectors for the Note 10 that show no changes for the previous leaks. In the tweet he says there will be no better display in the second half of 2019. At this point we are just waiting for Unpacked.

New Google Pixel 4 XL renders show large forehead and bottom-firing speakers

We have new CAD renders of the Google Pixel 4 that show the front of the device. We see a very large forehead, but hey at least no notch, the chin has been reduced and it appears to bring bottom firing speakers. The back remains the same from when Google leaked them initially.

Forget foldable smartphones, Sony is working on a rollable smartphone Sony is working on their own competitor for the Galaxy Fold and Mate X in a different way… They would bring a rollable smartphone, the current prototypes feature 3200mAh battery, SM7205, LG Display, 10x Zoom camera and a Nautilus design. The retail variants would bring a Snapdragon 855 and a Snapdragon X50 modem.

Story of the day:

Huawei Hongmeng OS/Ark OS is a last resort solution, has no timetable

Huawei’s Vice Chairman Ken Hu just went on record and stated that there is no clear time table for Hongmeng OS and that it is just the company’s last resort. Hu also reiterated that Huawei is an active and firm Android supporter. Huawei’s 4 new ‘Glory’ branded smartphones will feature Android Q.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow