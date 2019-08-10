Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Harmony OS Announced: MORE and LESS than Android… (video)

Save $349 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB worth of storage

Deals. B&H currently has the 2018 256GB 13in MacBook Air with a $350 discount. This leaves it at a starting price of $1,050.

Possible Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 seen on Geekbench

We have some new Geekbench scores that might belong to the Snapdragon 865. It has some pretty decent scores and stands up to the future Exynos and Kirin variants, which is a good thing as most flagships next year will bring this processor. Code seems to be Kona 64, we’re talking 4149 in single core performance and almost 13000 in multi-core. Obviously it’s too early to predict but we’ll keep an eye.

Samsung to unveil new (high-res) ISOCELL camera sensor next week

Samsung will reveal their new high-res ISOCELL sensor this Monday as they confirmed on Twitter and used the hashtag #NextGenCapture. We don’t know whether this ISOCELL will be for flagships or mid-rangers but considering the Note was just launch it will power the next generation of either one (Galaxy S11 or next Galaxy A).

Researchers break iPhone’s FaceID by putting modified glasses on unconscious people

Some researchers have found a new and weird way to bypass Face ID by putting modified glasses on unconscious people. They put tape and a squared hole on glasses and breach the system when the victim is unconscious. The problem is that Face ID has different ways to detect whether a person is real like background noise which doesn’t affect this technique, and Face ID has a different way to scan eyes when people are using glasses.

Trump: “We’re not going to do business with Huawei,” license system halted During a press conference today, the POTUS declared that the US will not be doing business with Huawei and according to Bloomberg he will also suspend the licensing system for US companies to work with them. He stated they might agree to something if they make a trade deal, but they won’t be doing any business. Around 50 US companies applied for this license to be able to work with Huawei. Bloomberg claims this is Trump’s response to China desisting of buying US farming goods, even though that has nothing to do with phones and now we are back at were we started back in May.

Story of the day:

Breaking: Huawei breaks the silence, introduces HarmonyOS to the world

Huawei trademarked the name Harmony OS back in July and announced it yesterday. This new open source OS was built with versatility in mind as it can be used on smartphones, smartwatches or even smart speakers. A report claims they will roll it out to smart screens this year and to smartwatches in the next three years, no mention on small screens like smartphones. Richard Yu stated how different from Android and iOS it is due to the scaling ability. If the ban is still in place we could see it with the Mate 30 even though it doesn’t seem like an Android replacement at all.

