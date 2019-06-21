Pocketnow Daily: Huawei CONFIRMS Android Q for Certain Devices (video)
Deals. Amazon currently has the new AirPods with the charging case for $180 already shipped, that is a good $19 discount. They also have the Apple Watch Series 4 for starting at $350 which is a solid $50 discount.
Vivo just made public their new SuperFlash charging technology. The reason we are covering this is because the company claims that they can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 13 minutes with their new 120W charger, which we get to see a teaser of it on video. Imagine that, 4000 mAh in a crazy 13 minutes. The company already has a really fast charging alternative, so looking forward to when this launches.
OPPO just announced that they will be showing off their new device with the camera under the display at MWC Shanghai on June 26. The company’s VP just said that they are losing a little bit of quality to be able to put the camera there but he states that no new technology jumps directly into perfection.
The 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold just got the necessary certifications to hit the market and has been sent to three major Korean carriers for testing. Now this variant was always supposed to launch now, but assuming Samsung applied the same testing they did once they delayed the LTE variant it could very well confirm that the LTE variant is ready as well and we may see them launch together… at some point.
We have two different tweets from Ice Universe with very interesting information on the Galaxy Note 10. The first one is that the chin will be as narrow as the iPhone and that the forehead will be significantly reduced as the phone will bring Sound on Display technology instead of the speaker. This first tweet also includes screen protectors that include the punch hole. The second one says that the Note 10 will bring a three stage variable aperture which is a first at F/1.5 – F/1.8 – F/2.4.
Story of the day:
HUAWEI ANSWERS
Huawei just setup a website to reassure consumers about the status of their phones and Android. The website says everyone with a Huawei phone or who is about to buy one can still access the PlayStore. They also say that their popular devices like the P30 Pro will run Android Q which is already on beta on the Mate 20 Pro. They also reassure all of these phones will keep getting updates and Security Patches. The website also addresses rumors directly. Now, Honor is launching the Honor 20 tomorrow and an internal trusted source has stated that the Honor 20 Series will be getting Android Q as well with other key Honor models. The long term future is still uncertain and we’ll see how it evolves.
