Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Ban – What we know & what has CHANGED! (video)

Dual-SIM Galaxy S10 series pricing drops further on eBay — S10e ($520), S10 ($600), S10+ ($700)

Deals. The Dual-SIM variants of the Galaxy S10 are currently discounted on eBay. The S10E starts at $520, the regular S10 for $600 and $700 for the S10 Plus.

Apple Debuts New 8-Core MacBook Pro With Updated Keyboard

Apple just launched a new 8-core 13 and 15in MacBook Pro. They feature Intel’s 8th and 9th gen processors. This new model performs twice faster than a quad core and 40% more performance than the 6 core. The 6 and 8 core are limited to the 15in model. They are also featuring a new keyboard. They start at $1799 and $2399.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro go official with quad-cameras

The Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro are now official and they bring Quad cameras. The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26in FHD+ display, Kirin 980, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. It has a 32MP selfie punch hole camera, a 48MP f/1.4 sensor at the back with Sony’s sensor, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 5x hybrid zoom, 2MP macro lens and 16MP ultra wide.

Samsung’s new 5x optical zoom camera is ready for its smartphones

Earlier on we covered that Samsung bought Corephotonics which made 5x and 10x telephoto lenses for OPPO before. Apparently their new 5x optical zoom camera is ready for their smartphones. It is just 5mm thick so it will be flushed to the smartphone’s body. IceUniverse claims that the most creative Samsung smartphone will come in the second half of the year and it won’t be the Note or the Fold so we will see.

Story of the day:

This is how Huawei has been preparing for the worst

U.S. takes a step back, eases Huawei restrictions temporarily

Apparently Huawei is working on a backup OS that natively runs Android apps and they have been working on it since 2012. Huawei could release it in the Fall or early next year. The US Commerce Department is apparently easing up on the restrictions for the moment and will allow them to purchase things from the US until August 19. Huawei however seems to be mad because Trump tweeted about the ban from an iPhone.

