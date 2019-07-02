Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Ban Update: Lifted or Not Yet? (video)

Early Prime Day discounts are live now for Amazon tech and other products

Deals. Prime Day is about to happen but we are also getting pre-Prime Day deals. Amazon currently has their speakers for up to 57% off along with deals for Amazon Music and their other services.

Google AirDrop-like file sharing for Android is called Fast Share

According to XDA, Android will be getting their own AirDrop-like feature called Fast Share. Fast Share will use Bluetooth like AirDrop to initiate the process and connect to other users and then use WiFi to send the file. Placeholders indicate that you will be able to send files through Chromebooks, Pixels, Android Wear devices and even iPhones.

Claimed CAD renders of 2019 iPhones once again show square camera bump

We have new CAD renders of the iPhone XI posted to Slashleaks that show no surprises here, we still see the square camera design and the notch isn’t any smaller. We also get to see the XR with the square dual camera design that we still don’t really understand.

5G Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro coming in December, Mate X in September

Huawei pretty much confirmed again the launch for the Mate X and even for the Mate 30. HiTech just posted an article about the state of 5G in Russia where they show the Mate X coming in September and the Mate 30 in December or at least its 5G variant. The original launch of the Mate 30 is still supposed to happen in the fall.

Samsung CEO admits to ‘pushing’ the Galaxy Fold ‘before it was ready’ DJ Koh just went on record to give us an update of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. He does admit that he pushed the phone before it was ready. He said that they are testing over 2,000 phones in all aspects and that they found all of the problems that reviewers found, he also claims that they are on a recovery state. When asked about a launch date he said it was due but that Samsung needed more time.

Story of the day:

POTUS puts embargo on hold, Huawei can purchase U.S. tech again

According to the Washington Post, the POTUS will be meeting with US officials to ease the pressure on the Huawei ban, however a formal lift of the ban has not happen. At the G20 Summit he said that companies can still supply Huawei with their products as he claims that they are not a threat to the US and the advancements in Silicon Valley are great. When asked about selling Huawei products in the US he said they would have to save that for the end. The G20 Summit is still happening and a lot of negotiations are going on, not only about Huawei so we will update you whenever something happens.

