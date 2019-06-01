Pocketnow Daily: Huawei Ban Update: China’s New Blacklist!? (video)

Latest iPad Pro up to $220 off in both sizes, delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen

Deals. Amazon is currently taking off up to $220 off the new iPad Pros in both 11in and 12.9in variants. The 11in 64GB Wi-Fi variant is left at $674 which is regularly $799 and the 2.9in Wi-Fi 256GB model goes for$949 which is regularly at $1,149.

Sprint’s 5G network is now available in four new U.S. cities

Sprint just announced that they added 4 new cities to their 5G network. Now, Atalanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City have access to Sprint’s 5G network based on MIMO technology. The network does not work in all of the city but for a certain set of squared miles, the V50 ThinQ is now available along with the HTC 5G Hub for you to enjoy 5G.

Amazon wants to buy Boost Mobile from T-Mobile and Sprint

According to Reuters, Amazon could be interested in buying T-Mobile’s Boost. Because of the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, if Amazon acquires Boost they will be able to use T-Mobile’s network for 6 years. Neither Amazon, T-Mobile or Sprint have commented on the matter.

iTunes Expected to Be Retired After Over 18 Years

Apple is going to shutdown the iTunes app and move on after 18 years. iTunes was introduced January 9, 2001 at Macworld by Steve Jobs. The reason is because of their new Music, TV and Podcast apps which according to them mark a new era that allows them to move on from such a significant service. Renders hint final 2019 iPhone 11 design. Check these out! New leak shows off Apple’s iPhone 11R design changes We have new renders of the iPhone XIR that were posted to Slashleaks recently. We see the phone in a Gold color variant with a smaller notch, smaller bezels and most notably the dual stove at the back. It still has a 6.1in display but all rumors point to the changes we just mentioned.

Story of the day:

China prepares to strike back at US as Huawei suffers another loss

Bloomberg just reported that China is looking to restrict exports of rare Earth minerals to the United States. While Huawei is arguing that their ban is unconstitutional as it blocks specific companies and people, China is also setting up their unreliable entities to strike back. Huawei also just lost Japan’s Softbank as a client which is now moving on to Nokia and Ericsson to build their 5G network. Some of the exports include Neodymium which is key to making phones. With China already having Google and Facebook banned, they don’t really need a formal list and will set it for ‘foreign enterprises that don’t obey market rules’.

