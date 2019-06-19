Pocketnow Daily: Huawei and Microsoft Shaking Hands Again? (video)

Latest Pixel 3a promo offers both parties $50 for referring a friend

Deals. Google just sent out an email to consumers with a Pixel 3a promo that offers $50 to both parties when you refer the phone to a friend. It was sent to Pixel owners and the $50 are to spend on the Google Store.

Dr. Mario World launching on iOS and Android next month, free with in-app purchases

Nintendo just announced last night that Dr. Mario World will be available for iOS and Android on July 10th. The game is based on the 1990 classic puzzle game where Dr. Mario allows players to match different colored capsules with viruses to watch them disappear. You can pre-register now.

Insider claims Apple will launch 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch 5G iPhone models next year

According to Ming Chi Kuo, the design footprint for the premium iPhones will change next year. The regular iPhone XIS will have a 5.4in display while the iPhone XIS Max will have a 6.7in display while the XIR’s successor will retain the 6.1in display, all of them will bring OLEDs. All three of these will be 5G capable, the size change will be welcomed by people who like devices like the iPhone SE.

Leak shows the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro size difference

We have new leaks of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro by Ice Universe that compares the size of the devices side to side with a protective film. The regular Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3in display while the Pro will have a massive 6.75in. What is Digital Bezel and why did Samsung trademark it? Samsung has just trademarked ‘Digital Bezel’ in the Korean Intellectual Property Office. There are currently two theories on what Digital Bezel could be. The first one is according to the Galaxy Note 10 rumors in which they would lose the physical buttons and the Digital Bezel would determine which areas of the screen are being squeezed and triggered but this was debunked. Now we hear that this would cut off the portion of the screen with the punch hole to create an artificial bezel for content to be uninterrupted, LG and other manufacturers are doing the same but it might as well just be another patent filing.

Story of the day:

Huawei laptops return to Microsoft’s online store after mysteriously disappearing

Huawei laptops are back on the Microsoft Store after ‘mysteriously’ disappearing about a month ago. According to the Verge, Microsoft stated that they will continue to sell EXISTING inventory which complies with the US regulations and repeated the same when asked if they would stock more Huawei computers. Huawei just delayed their launch of a Windows PC in CES Asia as well.

