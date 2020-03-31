We start the week off with deals from Apple, Samsung and more

Deals. You already know that the Amazon deals are back, starting with the latest MacBook Air which is $56 off, leaving the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $1,243.55, you’ll only be able to see the savings until checkout. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is $275 with free shipping for the 64GB variant with expandable storage. The Fitbit Charge 3 is also $30 off, leaving that at $120 shipped.

Fitbit Charge 4 leak suggests new features and upcoming price

Speaking of Fitbit, we have a new leaked promo video from Fitbit’s Dutch team that shows the Fitbit Charge 4 and its new features. The most notable additions include GPS, finally, and NFC for Fitbit Pay. It will apparently cost €149, and the SE will cost €169 but it will bring some extra bands out of the box. We’ll keep you posted once they become official.

Google to donate $800 million to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

For your Daily update from the coronavirus outbreak, Google is donating $800M to the cause. The money will arrive through ad grants, donations, credits, and by assisting manufacturers. They have also destined an extra $200M investment fund that would be used by NGO and financial institutions to help small business access capital because many of them are closing or firing employees.

Report: LG to kill off its G line-up

We heard a report last week that claimed that the LG G9 ThinQ wouldn’t be a flagship and it would bring the Snapdragon 765G. Now, a new report from Korea claims that LG might let go of the G line up, or at least the name. The company is reportedly shaking up their brand and naming strategy, making way for a new line or a rebranding of the G Line. It still suggests that it will bring a 7 series Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC which goes along with the last report.

A new report says that 5G iPhone lineup is still on scheduled for fall

We’ve been hearing that the iPhone 12 might be delayed severely and that we won’t get it until 2021 but, according to Bloomberg that is not the case. A new report claims that the iPhone 12 5G is still on track to launch this fall, mainly because production isn’t slated to begin until the summer. We’re expecting up to four new iPhones this year, but suppliers are still worried about the demand issues caused by the virus. According to Reuters, orders for Q1 which end in March are expected to drop 18%. Suppliers were expected to ramp up production but that was apparently postponed due to a new Quarantine.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 8 Lite might actually debut as OnePlus Z

OnePlus just sent out press invitations for the virtual launch event for the OnePlus 8 Series which will happen on April 14. The invite reads, lead with speed and OnePlus describes it as ‘pushing its signature “fast and smooth” experience to the next level by bringing a full series of 5G devices with clearer displays and faster performance than ever before’. We are expecting the OnePlus 8, the 8 Pro and even a Lite variant that might debut as the OnePlus Z.







