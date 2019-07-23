Pocketnow Daily: Here’s why Samsung is REMOVING the Headphone Jack… (video)

Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air drops to one of its best prices yet from $950

Deals. Amazon currently has the previous Macbook Air starting at $950. You can also find this price at Best Buy and at B&H which also gives you added tax benefits. We recommend you go for the 256GB model that goes for $1099.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite leak shows off quad-camera, punch-hole display

We have a new leak that allegedly hints to it being the Mate 30 Lite. It will apparently launch first in China as the Nova 5i Pro, it has a 25MP punch hole selfie camera, a 4 camera squared array at the back, a 6.26in display, a 48MP camera with an 8MP and two 2MP sensors. We will also get a Kirin 810 and 3,900 mAh battery.

Apple reportedly considering 120Hz refresh rate on 2020 iPhones

According to Ice Universe, Apple is talking to LG and Samsung about having a switchable 60Hz/120Hz display for the 2020 iPhone. In case it did happen, it will most likely come to the higher tier 5G phones.

Report suggests minor upgrades for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

According to a new report, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL will feature things like 6GB of RAM, a 128GB variant, the Pixel 4’s resolution will be 2280 x 1080 and the 4 XL will have a 3040 x 1440 display which is a step up from the 3 and 3 XL. We expect them to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus as well. We also have the 360 renders we usually get from OnLeaks that show the stove at the back with the dual cameras and ToF sensor and the bezels up front.

ASUS ROG Phone II unveiled with a 120Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and 6000mAh battery The ASUS ROG Phone II was just revealed today and it is pretty impressive. It packs the Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB of RAM, a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, 512GB of storage, a 3D vapor chamber for cooling and a 120Hz OLED display. It has a bunch of accessories like a fan, an aero case and a Gamepad to make it more like a Switch. We don’t have an exact price just yet.

Story of the day:

Latest Galaxy Note 10 leak details battery capacities and the new S Pen

We have new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 but from a different source so we have to take them with a grain of salt. Apparently, the smaller FHD+ 6.3in variant will bring a 3,500 mAh battery thanks to the removal of the headphone jack. The QHD+ 6.75in will bring a 4,300 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. We also hear that the S-Pen will bring new air features like to scroll through images without touching the display as well as a marker sound when taking notes to add a sense of realism.

