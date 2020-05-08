Today’s deals include the latest 13-inch MacBook Air and more

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1000+ chip with 144Hz display and dual 5G SIM support

MediaTek recently unveiled the Helio G85 gaming chipset and now they are refreshing their Dimensity line with the Dimensity 1000+. This new SoC will debut on Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo with support for a 144Hz display soon. Besides the 144Hz support, it also brings a new Hyper Engine 2.0 to boost performance and power efficiency, it also has a dual mode for 5G, meaning support for two SIM cards simultaneously. It brings new video capabilities like converting SDR video to HDR, allowing for better quality than HDR10+ and more.

Xbox Series X Optimized games offer 4K at 120fps, raytracing, and lower load times

Microsoft just had their Xbox 20/20 show where they unveiled their new ‘Optimized For Xbox Series X‘ badge. As the name suggests, these are games that take full advantage of the Series X’s new specs. The key upgrades are improved visual quality with support for 4K gameplay with frame rates up to 120fps. This will be powered by the DirectX Raytracing feature, which creates more realistic environments with better lighting conditions. Other improvements are significantly better loading times and Smart Delivery. We have a full list of the games in the links in the description and it looks like PlayStation might have some catching up to do.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is still on track for a late 2020 release: Report

Speaking of Microsoft, they recently announced that Windows 10X which is made for dual-screen devices would arrive on single display laptops first. This along with the whole pandemic issues lead people to believe that the Surface Neo and Surface Duo would be facing more delays but, according to supply chain sources that won’t be the case. The Surface Duo apparently won’t suffer any delays and is still on track to launch for the 2020 Holiday season but details like availability are still a mystery. We’ll keep you posted but, we hope they update the internals because by the Holidays, the Snapdragon 855 will be almost two years old.

LG Velvet with Snapdragon 765 SoC announced in South Korea

It’s finally here, it feels like Christmas, the LG Velvet was finally announced yesterday after all the leaks.. And I know Diego wrote all that on the script to make fun of me. The phone brings a 6.8in POLED display with Wacom stylus support with up to 4096 pressure levels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, a 4300 mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IP68 certification. We get triple cameras at the back which include a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide and a 5MP depth sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera. The Velvet is currently available in South Korea in 4 color variants, and it costs around $734. It will go on sale on May 15th, but we don’t have any more details on other markets just yet.

Apple may delay its new mini-LED products until 2021

So, we've spent months talking about two things. More cameras on the iPhone, and dramatic improvements on the Mac and iPad thanks to miniLED technology. It' sone of the reasons why I personally haven't upgraded, because I don't just want a new keyboard for all that money.. Well, according to a new Ming Chi Kuo report, Apple will be delaying their mini-LED roadmap due to the pandemic. The mini-LED panels were supposed to begin mass production in Q3, Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021 but he claims they will suffer heavy delays. However, he does say that investors shouldn't worry because mini-LEDs will be a key technology for Apple's future that they will promote in the next 5 years, so this short-term schedule delay won't affect them over the long run. We were expecting a new 12.9in iPad Pro with the A14X chip and this mini-LED display in Q3 as well as a new 16in MacBook Pro with it in Q4. He also hints to a 14.1in MacBook Pro with no details on dates for it, and around a 300% growth in mini-LEDs in 2021 and 2022, forcing even the competition to launch mini-LED products.
