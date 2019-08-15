Pocketnow Daily: Green iPhone XI, along with other Weird Names?! (video)

Amazon discounts Echo lineup to all-time lows for students

Deals. Amazon Prime Students currently have a chance to take off 40% off the entire line of Echo devices. There is a list of specific codes for each product which is in the link in the description, the Echo Show for $54 is a very compelling deal.

Motorola One Zoom, One Pro leak w/ quad cameras, light-up logo, Alexa or Android One

We have new leaks of the Motorola One Zoom and One Pro. According to Roland Quandt it will bring Alexa and some Amazon services pre-installed so it will have an Amazon variant. The other variant will run Android One, it has 4 cameras at the back, the logo lights up and it has a teardrop notch at the front.

Spotify reportedly in talks with Apple to integrate with Siri for playback control in iOS 13

Spotify and Apple are finally in talks to bring Siri-Spotify support with iOS 13. With iOS 13, Apple is opening the SiriKit framework to third-party music, podcasts, audiobooks and others which is what Spotify will take advantage of. Spotify has also removed some of their claims that Apple was sabotaging them by not letting people use Spotify with the HomePod.

Galaxy Note 10’s PC game streaming app arrives next month

At the Unpacked Event last week Samsung announced their new PlayGalaxy Link feature that would let you stream games from your PC to your Note 10, however we didn’t get a launch date. Samsung now uploaded a video of the feature to their Korean channel and now TechCrunch is reporting that the service will be available for Windows and Android early this September.

Recalled 2015 15-Inch MacBook Pro Models With Faulty Batteries Banned From Flights in U.S. If you have a 15in MacBook Pro that you bought between 2015 and February 2017, you are not allowed to fly with it. If you have one of these laptops, Apple has a battery replacement program started back in June. Some airlines started by warning people not to use it as flights but the ban escalated, the FAA has banned them from being taken on flights even as cargo. There’s apparently 432,000 models affected in the US.

Story of the day:

Case maker expecting ‘iPhone 11’, ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 11 Pro Max’ brand names

We might finally know the exact names Apple is using for its iPhone 11 lineup

We have two new leaks for the iPhone XI series. The first one comes from case makers which have them listed as iPhone 11 (XIR), iPhone 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max in their store. The second one should be taken with a grain of salt, as someone who claims to be a Foxconn employee has some information. Apparently it will bring a new dark green color variant (besides the original 3), all of them with the frosted glass. They will stick to lightning with no changes in charging speeds. He also claims the Max will have a 3,969 mAh battery with storage capping out at 512GB.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow