Pocketnow Daily: Google WARNS the US that Huawei Ban is a mistake! (video)

Multi-cam support in iOS 13 allows simultaneous video, photo, and audio capture

iOS 13 now shows a map of where apps have been tracking you when requesting permission

With iOS 13 Apple is giving us multicam support which allows developers to create apps that will allow you to use your rear and selfie camera at the same time as well as the microphones. We also have some screenshots over how Apple will be showing you a map of where apps were using your location in the background and tell you the reason as they want to focus more on privacy

Samsung still stuttering about the Galaxy Fold, says it should come soon

Samsung is still not so sure and giving vague answers about when they are launching the Galaxy Fold. A new report claims that DJ Koh is optimist about holding a press conference in the coming weeks and announcing a July launch in Korea and hopefully the United States as well.

Xbox Project Scarlett details at E3 2019: Disc drive confirmed, plus 8K graphics

Microsoft just revealed the first details about Xbox’s future at E3. The company will be refreshing the Xbox One S and X next year but will then move on to Project Scarlett. Project Scarlett will bring 8K games with framerates up to 120fps, Ray-tracing and using an SSD as virtual RAM. The performance boost should be 40x over the current Xbox. Sony also revealed the PS5 will also bring 8K, 3D Audio and an SSD. Huawei Oak OS Android alternative coming with Mate 30? According to a new report, Huawei is coming out with their own OS. The Hongmeng OS for China and Oak OS for the rest of the world will reportedly be launched in August or September which concludes with the launch of the Mate 30 Pro.

Google: the Huawei ban itself is a national security threat to the U.S.

Google just warned the US that their Huawei ban is actually a national security threat instead of a positive thing. To start, we’re talking about 350 million existing Huawei phones that won’t be getting Android security updates. Another problem is that allowing Huawei to have its own OS would hurt the dependency on Android and hurt American companies in the long run. According to a Reuters report a “modified-android based Huawei OS” would be more susceptible to hacks as well. In the meantime Facebook has removed their apps to come pre-installed in Huawei devices, but people with Huawei phones are fine.

