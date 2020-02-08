Today’s Apple deals are brought to you by B&H and Amazon.com

Deals. B&H currently has the late 2018 Mac Mini available for $200 off which means you can get the 1TB variant for $1550. Moving on to Amazon, the Apple Watch Series 5 is still starting at $355 for the 40mm variant. Other deals also include the Apple Watch Series 4 and Razer keyboards.

We could get an Apple Watch with Touch ID in its Digital Crown

We have a new patent application that was published today which shows an Apple Watch with a Touch ID sensor on the digital crown. We’ve also been hearing that an iPhone might bring a Touch ID sensor in the power button as well. This could be used for Apple Pay, further security and other features.

Moto G Power, G Stylus official

Motorola just announced the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus in an event in Chicago yesterday. The Moto G Power brings a 6.4in display along with a triple camera system that consists of a 16MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide, and a Macro Vision camera with 5x zoom. It also packs a 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 and Android 10 for $250. The Moto G Stylus brings the same display but brings switches up the camera system. It packs a 48MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an action cam for ultra-wide-angle videos and the Macro Vision camera with 5x zoom. It also brings a 4000 mAh battery, the stylus and 128GB of expandable storage for $299.

The new OPPO Find X2 will arrive on February 22

OPPO just sent out press invitations for their event at MWC on February 22 which will be the OPPO Find X2 Event. The Find X2 is expected to bring a QHD 120Hz display. Multiple leaks have showed that the device won’t bring a pop-up camera anymore and will bring a punch hole display, The main sensor is expected to be a 48MP camera, with a 13MP ultra wide shooter. A new leak from Ice Universe shows a screen protector showing the curved display and the punch hole camera.

Evan Blass shared a screenshot on Twitter that may reveal the timeline for the upcoming iPhone 9. Samsung’s website confirmed that we will get their new phones by March 6th which is also shown on the screen-shot, and the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 would be launched Mid-March. We don’t know where the leak originated but it goes along with the rumor mill for the iPhone 9. A carrier in South Korea already started taking pre-orders for it so we could be getting this phone sooner than we thought.

Story of the day:

Huawei is joining forces with OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi to stop depending on the Google Play Store

We know that Huawei has been working on expanding their own App Gallery after the US Ban but it hasn’t been that great. A new report from Reuters claims that Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi are teaming together to create the Global Developer Service Alliance. The GDSA’s mains purpose is to allow developers outside of China to upload an app once and have it show up simultaneously in the app stores of the four different companies. With this alliance, 4 out of the top 6 OEMs that made up nearly 40% of smartphone shipments of Q4 2019 could now challenge the Play Store, even though companies like Xiaomi claim they have no interest in competing against Google’s Play Store. The GDSA plans on launching this new platform in March to 9 different countries.







