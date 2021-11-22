Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a REVEALED, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Details Leaked & more! (video)

The official news today begin with non-other than MediaTek! Last week we were at the MediaTek summit as you might've seen on my socials but we weren't able to make a show due to technical difficulties.. If anyone can really buy that excuse. But hey time off at the beach was great. Thing about it is, for those of you saying that MediaTek doesn't do flagship, well you were right before last week as the company announced two chips that are pretty enticing. One is World's First 4nm chip for a smartphone with the Dimensity 9000, and then the Pentonic 2000 is out to actually give you real horse power on your smart TV. Let's start with the later as this new Pentonic 2000 chip is designed on a 7nm architecture. Think about it.. Smart TVs have always been what I'd call as capable, butnot really powerful. Aside from the crazy spec sheet and added capabilities, this new processor essentially means that your new TV will run on more advanced architecture than even current Intel laptops. Let's see what that means in user experience. Now about that Dimensity 9000, yes it is the first 4nm chip on a product, ever, but it doesn't stop there. Once you look at the benchmarks this chip is already making other flagship processors look bad, but then its adoption of LPDDR5X RAM is what has me most enticed. See, usually the bottleneck for high-processing tasks like night mode photography on a phone is RAM, so the idea of going from a 3 second wait to 1 second while capturing more light sounds pretty awesome. We'll keep you posted as soon as we hear about the first products being powered by them.

Let's move on to OnePlus and their 10 Pro as things keep getting interesting. Today we have a couple of different reports that show us more details on the camera capabilities and the design. Starting with the design, we have some new dummies that popped up yesterday that give us a better idea of the footprint, the display and the fact that the huge camera hump doesn't protrude too much. But speaking on that camera hump, this new report comes from Digital Chat Station were he's giving us some details on what we're getting with the module. Now, even though OnePlus claims they're focusing more and more on camera performance, this new report mentions that the 10 Pro won't feature a periscope zoom camera and they'll be sticking to the standard optical zoom we currently get at 3.3x and up to 30x digital. He also mentions that the sensor itself isn't even high resolution so this hybrid zoom feature might not be too great. Thing is, it's important to remember that OPPO was pretty much first at periscopic zoom lenses, and they decided to ditch it on the Find X3 Pro, and that camera performed pretty well, so let's see exactly how OnePlus will tackle this. Also yes, no rumors on the regular OnePlus 10 yet, which is kind of odd.

Moving on, let's talk about products I'm really excited about and that's Samsung's next foldables. Late last week we got a new report from Korea giving us a few bits and pieces of what we can expect. Apparently the Z Fold 4 will bring some improved under display camera technology but this time both of the cameras would be under the display. We're also getting an improved hinge which will make the phone lighter, as well as better water and dust resistance. Of course we don’t expect S Pen support to go anywhere but, another report does claim that we won't be getting a slot to put your S Pen in the device which is a bummer in a phone this big. When it comes to the Z Flip 4, there's some prototypes in development with a punch hole and then others rocking an under the display selfie shooter as Sammy hasn't decided which one they're going for so far. We might also be getting a better hinge and better water and dust resistance as well. Oh and the outer display will remain the same which is fine for now.. Both phones will bring the same battery capacity as their predecessor and they should launch together in the first half of 2022. I know, still a long way to go and these details should evolve over time but it's nice to get a few updates even if it's early.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Google. And not to say I told you so, but I did say a couple of weeks ago that Pixel 6a leaks should be here in no time. And well, over the weekend OnLeaks posted some new images that allegedly belong to this Pixel 6a and they're pretty much what I speculated it to be. Yes, the overall look is pretty much identical to the regular Pixel 6 but there are some key differences here. First off, it's a bit smaller at 6.2-inches, which is welcomed, while retaining the same thickness. When you turn it around we get the same camera hump but with a dual setup that looks smaller than the one you get with the vanilla 6 model. What's not welcomed is that the headphone jack is now gone, though the rest of the controls and ports remain the same as with the Pixel 6 models. Now, what's interesting is that it looks like the fingerprint sensor will also be under the display, which is an odd move for an affordable phone. When it comes to internals, the report mentions that it may bring up to 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of storage, with Android 12 running out of the box and Google's Tensor Chip or a Lite version of it. Now on the same course of odd moves, the camera is also said to be the same 50 MP main shooter you get with the Pixel 6. So, smaller phone, no headphone jack, and pretty neat specifications.