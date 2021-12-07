Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a Dummies LEAKED, Apple’s 2022 Plans are packed & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Apple and issues that people continue to have with the new MacBook Pros! Last week we reported how multiple people weren't able to charge the computer once they close the lid or shut the machine down, and now it looks like the SD Cards are having some issues as well. Starting with an update on the charging situation, Cupertino is now aware of the issue and is advising to charge the computer while in sleep mode, with the lid open, or attaching the MagSafe cable before you decide to shut it down. And keep an eye out for any macOS updates as it'll probably get patched via software very soon. But, moving on to the SD cards, according to a new MacRumors report, multiple users are complaining about issues with their slot. Some describe the experience as "Super Flakey" as the computer takes over a minute to recognize the card.. While others say the Finder app crashes whenever their Mac is trying to read an SD card. Sure in some cases the SD card isn't in the best condition but, most of these users aren't having these issues whenever they use their dongle to import from their SD card, meaning it has to be the port, which kind of reminds me of the problem I'm having with my M1 Pro reading external storage. Apparently Cupertino acknowledge it as well and they said a fix is coming soon.

Let's move on to some Samsung leaks for two different products and both of them come from very trusted sources. The first one being Sammy themselves, the company "accidentally" fully published the Galaxy S21 FE on their UAE website yesterday and took it down shortly. At this point I'm gonna stop calling them leaks as it's clearly a very Samsung thing to do. Evan Blass managed to recover a screenshot where the phone is listed as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and is showed in an olive green color variant. Below the name we can also see a link to the Warranty Information and some frequently asked questions.. So, for those of you who were skeptical, yes the phone exists and once Samsung leaks it themselves, it means it might actually be coming. And speaking of Evan Blass, he also posted some images of the entire line up for their upcoming Galaxy Tabs. Apparently, we're getting a Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra this year. The images look pretty similar to each other but, we expect the one with the smaller bezels to be the Ultra and of course some difference when it comes to internals. It's looking like it's going to be a busy Spring for Samsung if we get everything that's being leaked at once and hey, we're not complaining.

Let's talk about Google and a device that's slowly starting to get some traction, the Pixel 6a. A couple of weeks ago we saw some CAD renders for the design, and then we learned a little bit about the specs, but we haven't had any major leaks in typical Google fashion just yet. Now we have some images and even a video of the phones aluminum mode that come from xLeaks7 and Fathom Bracelets. I know it sounds kinda weird but the guy has a pretty neat track record. Of course, from this video and the pictures we can see that the device looks identical to the Pixel 6 with the visor camera hump, the punch hole at the front, and pretty much confirming that the headphone jack is gone. Sadly, from these we can't confirm if we're getting a different camera setup to the Pixel 6 or where the fingerprint sensor is located.. If you haven’t been paying attention lately, we're expecting this phone to be a smaller Pixel 6, rocking the Pixel 5a's camera specs but it'll be powered by the same Tensor chip we got with the 6 Series. We haven't heard about the price tag yet but we can expect it to come out some time in 2022. All we need now is a hands-on video, which is most likely just days away from being published in typical Google fashion.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Apple and their roadmap for 2022 when it comes to other products that aren't necessarily iPhones. Yesterday we talked about changes coming to the Apple Watch, including that new rugged variant, so today let's talk about Macs and iPads. Beginning with the latter, Mark Gurman's latest newsletter claims that Cupertino is preparing to update three different iPad models in 2022. The entry level iPad was reportedly getting a thinner design in a chassis that's similar to the older iPad Airs. That obviously didn’t happen back in October though it could be a hint to what we might be getting next year. Gurman claims that we're also getting a new iPad Air with specs that will be on par with the new iPad mini, meaning A15 Bionic chip, 5G capabilities and other things like Center Stage. And to conclude with iPads, we can also expect a new iPad Pro that'll bring a new design and wireless charging. Mark also went into what we can expect from Macs and this line up is packed! For starters, we're getting a high end iMac with Apple Silicon, which will serve as the higher tier for the 24-inch model we got earlier this year. We're also getting a significant MacBook Air revamp that'll feature the "M2" chip and a new design that was leaked a few months ago that'll reportedly feature new colors and some changes that resemble the M1 iMac. He didn’t provide any details about this one but we can also expect an updated Mac mini, as well as a new version of the entry level MacBook Pro, both probably rocking the M2 chip as well. Finally, Gurman also expects Apple to launch a ne Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. Of course things might change but for now we can expect 3 iPads, 3 Watches and 5 Macs next year... And that's without even mentioning iPhones.