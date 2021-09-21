The official news today begin with Apple once again and the best deals for the day are still down in the description.. As announced last week at their California Streaming Event, the public release of iOS 15 is happening today so, check your device if you haven’t. If you can’t update right now but want to make sure if your device is eligible, we’ll have a full list in the link in the description. Basically if you have an iPhone 6S or older you should be okay which seriously keeps making every Android OEM look bad. Of course that also goes for iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 but, we still have no date for macOS Monterey. Features for iOS 15 include Improved FaceTime calls, Tools for Focus, redesigned notifications, New Privacy Features and more. Now, iPadOS 15 is what iPadOS 14 should’ve always been.. Like finally widgets on the home screen? If you want more information on what all of these updates bring, I’ll link to our WWDC video for details.. And yes, we’ll let you know when macOS Monterey is available. Let us know in the comments if you upgraded, and stay tuned to my social media, I’ll let you guys know if I have any issues. Which so far extends to Garmin watches not getting notifications in Focus Mode.

Let’s shift focus on to Microsoft and some new leaks for two different products. We know that the company is having a Surface event next week, and now a tipster called Sam tweeted out some specifications and even an image that allegedly belongs to the Surface Pro 8. He claims that we can expect Intel’s 11th Gen Core Processor, a 13-inch Display running at 120Hz with Narrow Bezels. Of course it’ll run Windows 11 but he also claims that we can expect Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces. Also, Replaceable SSD Hard Drives like we had with the Surface Pro X. On the image we can see the design which looks pretty similar to the older model but, shows somewhat narrower bezels as well. Oh and the image also confirms all the specs he listed above. But, moving on to things we’re not sure if we’re getting. Let’s talk Surface Duo 2. We have a new FCC filing that seems to be for it, revealing some of the specifications. It shows that it will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and it’ll also include Ultra-Wideband Support. There’s also a new feature called Wireless Power Transfer which kinda sounds like Wireless Charging but, Windows Central claims that the leaked designs are too thin to fit a Qi Coil and still have good cooling so, we’ll see what it is. So far it’s being called “flip and flap” internally for whatever reasons, and this event is hinted to bring the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Pro X and Surface Book 4. Let’s hope Michael Fisher is happy this time.

But alright, after last week’s event, we have at least a month left for any other Apple announcements so, it means it’s time to get back to leaks for devices we’re still waiting on. On Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter, he says that he still expects the new MacBook Pros and the AirPods 3 to be announced by the end of this year. When it comes to next year, Gurman claims that Cupertino plans several new products. This includes new AirPods Pro, a redesigned iPad Pro, a revamped Mac Pro tower with Apple Silicon, a redesigned MacBook Air with Apple Silicon, as many as 3 different Apple Watch Models, and more. Going into a bit of detail, those new AirPods Pro will reportedly feature motion sensors for fitness tracking and no stems for a more practical Galaxy Buds design. Now, that redesigned iPad Pro might bring a Glass Back that will bring wireless charging support, and the ability to charge your AirPods by placing them on the back of the iPad. Gurman didn’t really provide any details on the MacBook Air, but we have seen some possible leaks of color options. Same case with the MacPro where information is rather limited. As for Apple Watch Series 8, I think last week left us skeptical enough to even cover the topic. The Newsletter claims that 2022 will be the year for Apple’s Mixed Reality headset and even that LEO satellite functionality for iPhones, which I do hope happens this time.

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s go back to the present, and talk about things we can expect from Google this Fall. At this point the Pixel 6 Series is almost official with the amount of teasers we’ve gotten, which makes you think: Does Google have something else prepared for that Event? Well for one, we have reports from David Naranjo from the DSSC that point back to the July rumors of a Samsung ultra thin glass display at 120hz making the cut for one of them. Yes I said one, because the other report is that Google is working on two. It seems Android 12.1 hints to a second foldable Pixel Device in the works. The report mentions that this device’s codename is “JumboJack”, yes like the Jack in the Box Cheeseburger. And listen, we don’t really know how this alludes to the design or the folding mechanism but, it sounds like very Google thing to do. Apparently there is clear evidence that they are using JumboJack as a tester device while in development, and it is safe to speculate that this is the first foldable device to run Android 12. Google is said to be testing “posture” Android APIs, with the postures being hinge positions like “opened, closed, half-opened and flipped”. The company doesn’t explicitly refer to it as foldable Pixel but, they do refer to it as Pixel which might be the biggest hint here. This foldable allegedly features 2 displays making it sound like it’ll look like the Z Fold 3 but there’s a possibility that it might be a totally different design. So, could this be a One More Thing chance for Google?

