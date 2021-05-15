The latest iPhone 12, iPhone SE and more are on sale right now

Of course, the official news today begin with deals and we actually got some variety today when it comes to Apple products. Best Buy is currently running a sale on iPhones but of course, there’s a catch. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini which is available for 100 dollars off if you activate on Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are offering up to 1000 dollars in savings depending on the carrier, kind of a BOGO option. The iPhone SE is also available for 50 dollars off on certain carriers, or unlocked for 400 bucks. Sticking to Best Buy, the Surface Laptop 3 Is currently 400 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 1600 bucks. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy S21 5G is currently available for 50 dollars off, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 800 bucks. Finally, they also have the OnePlus 8T for 150 dollars off, leaving the base model for 600 bucks. We have a ton of more deals on Pixels, monitors and more in the links in the description.

Nothing’s Ear 1 wireless earbuds are coming soon

But alright, let’s move the spotlight on to.. Nothing. And yes, I’m talking of Carl Pei’s company. Bare with me here, I get the reason for the name of the company, but because it’s a pronoun, it’s hard for it not to sound like me being sarcastic. Anyways, we’re still waiting on what their first product is going to be. Well, a couple of days ago we got a new tweet from Carl where he says, the greatest visions are not realized with the flip of a switch, but through countless small successes. He then mentions that “Ear 1” is just a start and shared a teaser image. If you go to the website, it mentions that we can expect Ear 1 in June. Now, I must say that this teaser looks.. Weird but, apparently the design still remains top secret but they will bring a “stripped-down aesthetic” with notes of transparency, refined functionality and an iconic form. Of course, the blogpost goes on to mention how it goes along with the company’s philosophy and how they can’t wait to share it this June. Let’s see what we get as, I have to say, they are doing a great job to get the spotlight.

Apple’s new AirPods 3 could launch as soon as next week

Speaking of EarBuds but moving the spotlight on to Cupertino, we’ve got a sketchy rumor here. The regular AirPods are long overdue for a refresh and it looks like the wait is finally coming to an end. We’ve heard a ton of conflicting rumors on when we can expect these, with the last one being a Ming Chi Kuo report that claimed we could expect them in Q3. Now we have a new report that comes from YouTuber Luke Miani and Apple Track. Apparently they reached out to him and he claims that the new AirPods could be announced on May 18th via a press release, as well as “Apple Music HiFi” which we discussed last week on the show. Apple Track has also heard other reports claiming that these AirPods could be ready in the following weeks which means, multiple sources agree on this information. Now, Luke doesn’t have the cleanest track record when it comes to leaks but, multiple leaks have emerged in the past couple of months as well as those Black Market clones that are already out. We’ll see what we get and, honestly I think I’m more excited for Apple Music Hi-Fi than the actual AirPods.

New M1 iMac smokes its predecessor on the latest benchmark scores

And since we already began, let’s keep the spotlight on Cupertino and talk about their new M1 iMacs. A ton of the comments when these were launched were saying how M1 is more for laptops and Apple should’ve launched a new processor with these, even if this is just the entry level iMac. Well… The numbers are in. We have some benchmark scores for the M1 iMacs which started pre-orders around 2 weeks ago and well, let’s just say the M1 is more than enough. On these Geekbench tests we got a Single-Core score of 1736 while the Multi-Core Score got up to 7429. IF we were to compare this to the previous entry level iMac with an Intel Core i3, you got 950 in single core and 3300 in multi-score. Heck, if we were to compare it to the Intel Core i7, you got around 1200 single score and 6400 multi-score. This means that the M1 is a whopping 78% faster than the i3 model and 42% faster than the Intel Core i7 in single score, multi-core the numbers go up to 124% faster. So yes, M1 is still incredibly powerful but I agree. If this is the M1, can you guys imagine that M2 or M1X that’s already being rumored?

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 6 design leaked and boy is it unique

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the Google Pixel 6. Yes, I’ve been asking for leaks for months now and they’re finally here. Yesterday, we got a new video from Jon Prosser which has a pretty neat track record when it comes to Pixels as of late. Now, he claims he saw some high quality hands on images of the phones, yes plural, which they then turned into renders to show the public and now, that Pixel 5a design makes more sense. We have a completely different design not just when compared to other Pixels, but honestly every other phone out there. I’d even say it looks pretty good if you ask me, kind of reminiscent of the visor on the Nexus 6P. From the front we have some very thin bezels with a punch hole in the center. Now, another interesting change is that apparently we’ll be getting a Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, both with a similar design, instead of the XL approach. From these renders we get a multi-color design with a white slab at the bottom, an elevated camera hump which has dual shooters for the Pixel 6 and a triple camera array for the 6 Pro. Then at the top you get an orange accent that is reminiscent of the Google Pixel 4 Series. Prosser also shared some other images of a “champagne-like” variant that’s kinda reminiscent of the iPhone XS as he mentions. So yeah, apparently this is the Google Pixel 6 which we’re expecting to come out some time in the fall.. Hopefully, along with the Pixel 5a.
