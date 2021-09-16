Don’t worry about it, the official news today don’t begin with Apple news, let’s talk about Xiaomi for the first time in a while.. The company introduced two new flagships earlier today at the event with the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro and I’d say they’re worth some attention. Both of them share same 6.67-inch AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Really, the main differences are on the insides, the 11T is powered by the MediaTek 1200-Ultra, 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of base storage. The 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and goes up to 12 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of storage. They both bring a 5000 mAh battery that support 120W fast charging, Xiaomi is claiming that you can get 72% in just 10 minutes of a charge which is crazy. Another thing they share is the camera setup, with a 108 MP main sensor at f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide sensor and a 5MP macro that I know you’re tired of seeing! On the front you’re getting a 16MP shooter at f/2.5, plenty of room for group selfies on that one… Both of them come in three color variants being Black, White and Blue, but the cool part is the price. The regular 11T starts at 500 Euros and the 11T Pro starts at 650.. Seems Xiaomi finally woke up to smell the need for smarter price tags. You can get it on retailers like AliExpress, Amazon or Xiaomi’s website but, we’re not too sure on availability… So yeah, it looks like a pretty solid and affordable flagship from Xiaomi but, can we please work on these names? I’m begging.

Now, even if we didn’t start the day with Apple news, we still have to talk about the little things that usually don’t get discussed on the day of the Event, specifically with the iPhones internals. As yes, the first Geekbench scores for the A15 are live and for those of you thinking there’s no performance boost because we’re getting the same CPU here.. Think again. When it comes to the GPU, the iPhone 13 Pro earned a Metal score of 14216, a crazy 55% increase over the 9123 Metal score of the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is calling this the world’s fastest smartphone chip and I mean so far it looks like they’re walking the talk considering everyone else is still playing catch up to the A14. Another thing that never gets talked on at the Event is RAM. Well, according to some strings of the Xcode 13 beta, MacRumors is confirming that the 13 and 13 Pro Max models are equipped 6 Gigs of RAM, while the 13 and the mini are getting 4 Gigs. Pretty much the same as the iPhone 12 line up. If you’re skeptical on the source, these same strings usually confirm how much RAM we’re getting every year since Apple never discloses it. So yeah, let us know if you guys are okay with these performance boosts for iPhones and if you’re getting one of them, I saw a ton of comments talking about CPU speeds. We’ll see.

And, with the release of iPhones, it’s time for other upcoming flagships to take the spotlight in the rumor mill, one of them being the Galaxy S22 Series. After a break, Ice Universe tweeted out that he’s back and told us to look forward to the S22 Series as he knows a lot but will let us know when the time is right.. He then went on to tweet multiple leaks on different specs, starting with the Exynos 2200 and listen, I’m gonna link to the details cause there’s no need to get technical. We even get spec details of the AMD GPU as well, but it seems there will be tuning differences between the S22 Ultra and other smaller variants. Ice also reported that 45W charging over USB-C is back as it was only featured on the Note 10+ and S20 Ultra I think, and in that same approach, this might be another Ultra exclusive feature. Finally, Ice also talks about the cameras for the 2 base models. He claims that Sammy plans to use their GN5 camera sensor meaning both phones will have a 50MP main shooter. In terms of resolution, we can expect a major upgrade from the past 2 generations which had 12MP sensors but we’re not exactly sure if that will mean better results through binning. And don’t worry, the Under Display selfie camera won’t be making the cut as, the Z Fold 3 is clear example that it’s not ready yet. So, we’re still a few months away but these are some nice additions to the S22 Series, let’s see how reports evolve.

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Google and the Pixel 6 Series. After the company unofficially announced it a month ago, different tidbits of leaks have come out since and today we have a couple of new reports. Starting with the Tensor chip, over the weekend we got a listing for a “Pixel 6 Pro” on Geekbench but, it was most likely a fake. However, the guys over at XDA are citing a source with a real Pixel 6 Pro model and were able to corroborate some of the things in the listing. I’m not going to bore you with the technical details but, the report mentions that at the moment it looks like the Pixel 6 is on pace to be faster than the current Snapdragon 888, though it may achieve that by sacrificing power efficiency. Moving on from the tensor chip, that same XDA source also gave us some details on the camera. He says that it will feature a new 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera, as well as a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra wide lens and an IMX586 4X telephoto which is the same we get on the OnePlus 8T, yes a bit dated but this is Google. Upgrades don’t stop there as we also have some screenshots of possible camera features. It looks like there’s a “baby mode” and even a “motion deblur” option but sadly there’s really no information as to what these modes will do. Finally, we also learned that the 6 Pro will allegedly feature a 1440p display that’ll run at 120Hz. On the inside’s we can also expect a 5000 mAh power pack, 128 Gigs of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, an under-display fingerprint sensor and more. So, with the new iPhones out already, plus the new Samsung foldables, and with these upgrades in mind. Are you waiting for the Pixel 6 Pro?

