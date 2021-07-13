Google Pixel 6 render featured
Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro, headphones and more devices are on sale today

Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale

Of course, the official news today begin with some fresh deals. Starting with Apple’s M1 iPad Pro which is 50 dollars off on Amazon, meaning it starts at 750 bucks for the 11-inch variant. The latest iPad Air is now getting a 60 dollar discount, so you can get it for 539 bucks. If you’re into really expensive headphones for some reason, Cupertino’s AirPods Max are now getting a much needed 72 dollar discount, leaving those at 478 and by the way I think this is their all-time low. If you want True Wireless Earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are 10 bucks off, leaving them at 83 in Cosmic Black. If you want a Smart Speaker, Amazon currently has a bundle where you get the latest Echo Dot along with a 4-Pack of Tile Mates for 80 dollars, meaning you save 40 dollars in the process. Finally, the Galaxy S21+ continues to be a great deal at 200 dollars off, leaving it at 799. We have more deals on other iPads, Sony headphones and more, in the links in the description.
Redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro gets ready for mass production 

New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro to get a camera upgrade

Let’s shift focus on to Cupertino for the first time today, particularly when it comes to the upcoming M1X MacBook Pros. We have a new report from Ming Chi Kuo and MacRumors that claim that the new MacBook Pros are getting ready for mass production and will come with new mini-LED displays. The report mentions that, even if the production will run from July through September, Apple might hold a separate event dedicated for these Macs instead of launching them with the new iPhones in September.. Some time around October or November. On a quick, separate note, a tipster named Dylan also claims that the new MacBook Pros will be getting an improved 1080p webcam for the next model. Finally. Moving back to mass production, Kuo’s report claims that due mini-LED shortage issues are what have caused delays so far and might still create more issues whenever they get launched, which means they’ll probably roll out like the M1 iPad Pro did earlier this year where it started shipping much later. These new MacBook Pros are expected to bring some updated Apple Silicon, a ton of ports and that new mini-LED display, let’s see how it goes.

Here’s why the iPad mini 6 will be a complete redesign

Let’s keep talking Apple and redesigned products but move on to some iPads that I’m really expecting. As yes, along with these MacBook Pros, we’re also expecting Apple to release a redesigned iPad mini 6. We have a new report from Bloomberg and Mark Gurman, he mentions that the new iPad mini is a “go for this fall” suggesting that it could be announced with the new iPhones or on that event that would happen later dedicated for the new MacBook Pros. This new iPad mini is reportedly bringing an 8.4-inch display and according to Jon Prosser, we can expect a flat design like we get with the new iPad Air, though we don’t know if this will be considered a “Pro” variant of the iPad mini, with the leaked color variants claiming we’re only getting Space Grey, Gold and Silver. Prosser mentions that we can expect the A14 powering the show, along with the same Touch ID sensor on the power button we get on the iPad Air and a USB-C port which is very interesting for an iPad mini. So yeah, we can expect these some time in the fall, hopefully with no delays because I’ve been waiting on this one for years.

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 certification confirms key specs

Moving on, let’s talk about Samsung and their upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. So far we’ve gotten a ton of leaks for this year’s Unpacked where, we’re expecting the new Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Well, today we’re gonna be focusing on the Z Fold 3 as it just went through a new TENAA certification, confirming most of the leaked specs. According to the listing, the Z Fold 3 will be 6.4mm thick when unfolded, and it’ll have a much improved hinge design, which will actually remove the air gap between both sides of the device, resulting in the thinner device but, the foot print is expected to remain the same as the Z Fold 2 ,which isn’t too bad. When it comes to the display and battery, the listing mentions a 6.2-inch cover display and a 4500 mAh battery, running on Android 11. The certification also confirms that this foldable will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, 12 Gigs of RAM and it’ll bring a triple camera setup that includes an ultra wide camera with autofocus along with the Under Panel Selfie Camera for the main display. Apparently the Z Flip 3 also went through a TENAA certification but, there was no information listed on any of the specs we just mentioned for the Z Fold. So yeah, these all sound great to me, especially with that leaked lower price tag. Let’s wait for August 11th.

Story of the day:

Here are the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications

Finally, for the hottest news today.. yes, let’s talk about those Google Pixel 6 leaks from late last week because, why not? Back in May we got our first look at the 6 Series thanks to some renders from Jon Prosser and now, he’s back at it again with a full list of specs. Starting with the regular Pixel 6, it’ll reportedly pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, it’ll be powered by Google’s Whitechapel SoC, 8 Gigs of RAM and up to 256 Gigs of storage along with a 4614 mAh battery. On the cameras you can expect a 50MP main sensor along with a 12MP ultra wide. Now, when it comes to the Pixel 6 Pro, this one has a 6.71-inch OLED display, it’ll be powered by the same Whitechapel chip but this one brings a crazy 12 Gigs of RAM, half a terabyte of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. On this camera department you’re getting a triple array, with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra wide camera. Both of the models will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E support and will obviously run Android 12 out of the box. Now, what’s interesting here is that Prosser claims that Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of this devices which makes all the sense in the world considering this is Google but also because, come on Apple is supporting the iPhone 6s pretty much 6 years later. Now, we don’t know if this means 3 years of real updates and 2 years of security patches so I guess we’ll have to wait until the event actually happens to know the exact details. We’re expecting the Pixel 6 Series to come out some time in October
