Once again, the official news today begin with deals, starting with some laptops. Amazon currently has the 15-inch LG Gram for a crazy 600 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 999.. I’d get on that deal if were you guys.. If you’re looking for more of a desktop, the M1 iMac is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 799. Sticking to Apple, the entry level iPad is now 34 bucks off, leaving the base model for 395. If you want more power but with no Pro apps, the M1 iPad Pro is still getting a 50 dollar price drop, meaning you can get the 11-inch variant for 750. If you want a smart speaker, eBay is running a bundle where you can get the Google Nest Hub, along with a Nest mini for 99 bucks. We have more deals on other Google bundles, HP laptops, other iPads and more, in the links in the description.

But alright, let’s shift gears on to OnePlus for a quick second as we’re currently expecting some updates for some of their more affordable products. On a new forum post the company asked their followers if they were excited for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? And then went on to say: “I bet you didn’t know the new installment of the Nord Series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus Buds Pro”. They’re even asking if their readers would like to test out both of them, making them wait less than expected. Now, we don’t have much information on these new Buds other than the fact that we can expect it alongside the Nord 2 which is confirmed by OnePlus to come out on July 22nd. However, we have had a ton of leaks for the Nord Series.. Some of the leaked specs include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display running at 90Hz, it’ll be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12 Gigs of RAM, 256 Gigs of storage and a 4500 mAh battery. Let’s see if we get some more leaks ahead of the 22nd right?

Let’s move on to Apple and some redesigned Macs but, sadly these won’t be happening any time soon or so we think. So far we’ve gotten the entry level M1 iMac which is pretty good but, we’re still waiting for that more powerful 27-inch model. Well, on Mark Gurman’s newsletter, he reports that we might see a size increase in the higher end iMac like we saw with the 21.5-inch model going up to 24-inches. Apparently this upcoming model could go from 27-inches to 32-inches. However, he does mention that he doesn’t think Apple will launch this model with the M1 chip, instead their go with the M1X or even the M2X depending on when this happens. Apparently Cupertino has been working on this for a while but the development was paused in order to work on the smaller variant. Now, if you go on Apple’s website, the 27-inch Intel model is still listed, but with the last refresh happening back in August of last year.. We’re expecting this Apple Silicon to be the one that actually brings that redesign that was leaked last year, where it’ll look more like the Pro Display XDR, hopefully without the chin we get on the current base model.

Let’s switch the spotlight on to Sammy as, yes, we’re gearing up towards their next major release and the leaks just don’t seem to stop. Let’s begin with some new 360 degree renders from Evan Blass for every single product we’re apparently getting. He showed us three different renders of the Z Fold 3, four for the Z Flip 3, four for the Galaxy S21 FE, yes apparently that’s still making the cut.. Around 9 renders for the Galaxy Watch 4 in its Classic, Active and regular models, and then the 3 different color options for the Galaxy Buds 2.. I know, no one is doing Unpacked like Evan.. He also added that we can expect the Event on August 11th. Now, on a separate yet interesting Note, terrible Diego pun intended.. An S-Pen Pro just went through an FCC filing.. Apparently this is a bigger version of the regular S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity that Samsung announced back in January with the S21 Series. And if you look at the supported devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 definitely makes the cut. And this isn’t a surprise as most leaks have pointed out that we will be getting S-Pen support but, now we get some more details on what exactly we’re getting. Sadly, we don’t have any other details on this Pen other than the fact that it will be larger than the regular model but, we should be getting some more information soon.. I just hope Samsung has a one more things prepared because leakers are not playing this year!

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk once again about Google and the Pixel 6. We have this running joke with Diego where we say that the only thing missing so far is a full blown hands on or a review on YouTube and well, it looks like we’re finally getting there, sort of. We have some images from TechDroider and GizmoChina of a phone that appears to be the Pixel 6 Pro. Now, I must clarify that some say their fake, and I really think that what they mean is that these are dummies and not the real phone. Someone came out to confirm that these are concepts but, they’re still kind of our first look at the new Pixels IRL so we’ll still check them out. On the back we can see the return of the two-tone design, the G logo and apparently this is more of that champagne-gold color variant because it looks too light to be the orange model we saw in the renders. We can see the triple camera array where you can tell that there is clearly a periscopic telephoto lens here. On the front we can see some very slim bezels and a tiny punch hole. From the wallpaper we can assume that this phone is already running Android 12 as it contains the new clock widget and the cleaner home screen. We’re expecting the Pixel 6 Pro to be powered by Google’s custom Whitechapel SoC, 12 Gigs of RAM, up to half a terabyte of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. And again, these apparently are concepts but, it still sort of is the first hands on experience we have of the Pixel 6 Series.

