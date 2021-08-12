You May Also Like
It seems that OPPO is getting closer to leave the notch in the past, as its new tech allows its UD display cameras to deliver nice images
- Samuel Martinez
- 4 August 2021
- 20:33EDT
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Google Pixel 6, the possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 3 August 2021
- 01:01EDT
According to DigiTimes, Apple is planning to shrink the size of iPhone, iPad, and MacBook’s internal components to pack in bigger batteries.
- Chandrakant Isi
- 3 August 2021
- 10:01EDT