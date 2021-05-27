The latest iPad Air, iPad Mini, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale

The official news today begin with deals, and again. If you’re looking for a laptop, today is your lucky day. Starting with Samsung, their website has the Galaxy Book Pro at up to 550 dollars off, leaving the 13 inch, Intel Core I5 variant for 450 bucks but, you need an eligible laptop to trade-in. The same goes for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 but, this one goes all the way down to 50 bucks for the Celeron Processor, or 100 bucks for the i3 if you have a device to trade-in. My review was on the i3 by the way, so that’s the one I recommend you get. Moving on to Amazon, the M1 Mac mini is currently 70 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 829. Though you might want to hold off on this one and wait one of the other sections. Finally, if you’re looking for a smart display, the Echo Show 8 is available for 20 dollars off, leaving it at 110 dollars. We have more deals on Intel iMacs which you should only buy if you’re an Intel fan.
Let’s keep talking official news and move on to Apple and Apple Music Lossless. On Monday’s Daily, I mentioned the rumors of a new iPod Touch that could include some sort of lossless functionality, which addresses the concerns that no real Apple product has the capability to take advantage of the service. Well, after we wrote the script, we got a new report confirming that Apple Music Lossless Support is coming to the HomePod and the HomePod mini. This report quotes a support document where they mention “HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality, with support for lossless coming in a future software update. The date is not clear, meaning this could just be a silent release but with WWDC is right around the corner, that could be the time. It would make sense for Apple to have a whole section dedicated to Lossless Music and maybe even announce some hardware related to the matter. Oh and by the way, the new Apple TV 4K also supports it but, not the Hi-Res Lossless tier, and you already know that anything wireless doesn’t. Let’s just wait and see what happens on June 7th.

But alright, let’s talk about Samsung and their foldables as, we have even more details on what we can expect for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We know that the Z Fold has never been too camera centric but, Samsung will be featuring some innovation here. We have a new tweet from tipster Tron that gives us a ton of detail on what we can expect from the Z Fold 3’s camera array. Starting with the rear camera, he claims we’ll be getting a 12MP main IMX555 sensor. We’ll also be getting a 12MP Ultra wide and a 12MP 2x telephoto so, no Ultra claims here on zoom. Where things get interesting here is when we turn the device around. On the cover display you can expect a 10MP Punch hole but on the inside, that Under-Panel-Camera will be a 16MP IMX471 sensor at standard-sized microns. So, I think this will be Samsung’s first all-display smartphone, at least from the inside. We’re also expecting this Z Fold to bring flagship specifications along with S-Pen support, and hopefully somewhat of a cheaper price tag. We’ll see as we’re getting closer to its usual launch time frame.

Now for those of you who were eying that cheap Mac Mini, wait for it. Yesterday we got a new video from Jon Prosser where we got a ton of information, starting with the fact that the MacBook Pro will be coming at WWDC. Later on he also showed us some new exclusive renders for a Mac mini redesign and yes, it looks very hot and kind of very Apple too. From the outside we get a much slimmer design now thanks to Apple Silicon and we also get a ton of ports at the back but, in a not-so-logical way. The power cable will reportedly be the same one you get on the new iMacs, then you get 4 Thunderbolt ports, 2 USB-A ports, Ethernet and HDMI. Now when I say in typical Apple fashion is because Cupertino is just terrible at stacking ports together and making half of them useless. At the bottom the rounded plate is gone and replaced for a pair of rubber strips which were also included in Prosser’s MacBook Air renders. Now, Prosser also claims that this is still an aluminum enclosure but, there will be this sort of plexi-glass material at the top and he claims that some options with different color variants are being tested but, who knows if they might make the cut. Apparently this Mac mini will also bring the upcoming M1X chip which might feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32 Graphic Cores and up to 64 Gigs of RAM, so yeah this little guy can pack a punch. Of course, due to the recent WWDC history I’m just hoping we get some kind of hardware.

Google’s Pixel 6 Whitechapel gets detailed as sort-of a flagship chip

And finally for the hottest news of the day, let’s go back to talking about the undeniable king of leaks, AKA the Google Pixel 6 Series. A couple of days ago, we got a report based on Max Weinbach leaks that focused mainly on internals and now we have more details from a different source. This is the same source that detailed the camera hardware a while back so, let’s still take it with a grain of salt. Still, it addresses the main concern of most of you worried about this being another midranger. Well, on a new tweet he mentions that Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with it’s current performance on PVT units reaching numbers close to the Snapdragon 870 and he claims that Google is not trying to match the Snapdragon 888. Apparently Google’s focus is on Machine Learning and raw AI performance that matches that of other flagship chips. Finally he says that the Mali GPU performs good under stress so you should be fine. Now, all of what he’s saying matches Max Weinbach’s leaks so, they sound pretty accurate. Something else we didn’t mention yesterday is that we can expect the regular Pixel 6 to bring a Full HD+ display while the Pro will bring a QHD+, both running at 120Hz. At least one of the phones will bring a 5000 mAh battery, but no specifics on which one. So yeah, at the moment I’m just waiting for a reviewer to post a full review on the 6 Pro
