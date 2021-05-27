You May Also Like
The company has reportedly put its canceled rollable smartphone up for sale for employees in the LG Korea Mobile Communications division.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 17 May 2021
- 19:03EDT
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, B&H, and Woot, where you will find several Samsung Chromebooks, Galaxy phones, and more on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 21 May 2021
- 15:43EDT
Google is merging Wear OS with Samsung’s own Tizen smartwatch software to create a unified platform for wearable devices.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 18 May 2021
- 17:32EDT