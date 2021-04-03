The official news today begin with deals, and don’t worry, we verified that all these are real. Let’s start with Samsung and B&H, cause that keep’s getting aggressive. See, they currently have the Galaxy S21+ for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 700 bucks with free shipping included. Moving on to Samsung.com, if you’re in New York I know it doesn’t feel like Spring but they’re still running their Spring deals. You can grab the Galaxy S21 for 200 bucks, the S21+ for 400 or the Ultra for 600. You can also get the Z Fold 2 for 1200 or the Note 20 Ultra for 900 but of course, all of these are if you have an eligible device to trade in. BTW though, That Z Fold 2 now has a permanent price drop of $200 off if you don’t have a trade-in, and there’s even a referral program for current owners to get additional discounts to any friend wanting one. Moving on to Amazon, the M1 MacBook Air is still 50 dollars off, leaving the entry level variant for 949. Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still 300 dollars off its original price tag, leaving it at 699. We have more deals on other OnePlus devices, SSDs, Cases and more in the links below.

Now let’s talk about LG, as I hate to say this, but this might be the beginning for the ned. Over the past couple of months there’s been multiple reports claiming that LG would be exiting the smartphone market but, it looks like it will happen. According to a new report from the Korea Times, LG has reportedly entered a transition phase where they are relocating their employees from the smartphone division to other business units. As a matter of fact, they came in contact with a company official and he mentioned that they will be making an announcement regarding the “direction of their mobile communication business soon.” If you’re wondering how soon, the report cites industry sources that claim that they will be making an official announcement at their board meeting on Monday, April 5. We won’t speculate here as we’re so close but, it’s really sad to see LG go after all the innovation they’ve brought. Guys, the LG G4 still has some of my favorite photos of all time. It truly is not good news if it ends up happening.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Sony as, we have some new leaks for their upcoming flagship. A little over a month ago we got some leaks for the new design from OnLeaks but, we didn’t have much other information to go from. Now we have some leaked specs from Weibo that well, reveal everything else. The Xperia 1 III will reportedly pack an HDR 4K OLED Display running at 120Hz on Sony’s typical 21:9 aspect ratio. It’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with either 12 or 16 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. It also brings a 5000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging but, they don’t mention any details on wireless charging. When it comes to the cameras, we will reportedly get a 64MP main sensor, a long with a 12MP wide angle and a 12MP telephoto which relies on a periscope lens that’ll deliver 60x zoom which is most likely digital. Sony already made their event official for April 14th, so stay tuned as this might just be the first time I’m really enticed to try one.

Now since we know that Sony phone won’t be cheap, let’s talk about a more affordable product with the nest-generation iPhone SE. There’s been multiple reports talking about how we will be getting a refresh this year or next year but, it won’t bring a new design. Well, we just got a new tweet from Ross Young where he gives us leaks on multiple future models. Speaking of the one next year, he claims it will still bring a 4.7-inch LCD display with some rumors claiming it might bring both flavors of 5G. Where it gets interesting is when he mentions that he’s hearing about a 6.1-inch variant coming in 2023 with a punch hole instead of the notch. If you haven’t been paying attention lately, reports from very trusted sources claim that Cupertino will finally move on to punch holes, either next year or 2023 so it makes sense. Of course we’re still very far away but let’s see what happens as, we should be getting that rumored SE+ soon right? Or hey I hope so..

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Google and Pixels.. But no, it’s not a hands on leak or anything like that.. Yet.. Give it a day or two. If you remember, there was a report that came out in April last year that claimed that Google was designing their own chip called “Whitechapel” to go in Pixels and Chromebooks. Pretty much what Apple has been doing with iPhones since the 4, iPads since Gen 1, and the Mac since the M1. Well, a new report from 9to5Google claims that the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a which are codenamed Raven and Oriole respectively, will be among the first phones to be equipped with a chip based on this Whitechapel platform. Also, notice birds for the codenames now and not fish. To quote the report, “Whitechapel is an effort from Google to create their own SoC, similar to how Apple did for the Mac, iPads and iPhones.” They’re apparently co-developing Whitechapel with Samsung which already rivals Snapdragon when it comes to Android phones. Now, speaking of Qualcomm, I wonder what’s going to happen with them as we know that they’ve had a big partnership with Google. I mean, the first-ever Snapdragon debuted on the first ever Google Nexus One. The chip is apparently called GS101 internally, with GS probably standing for Google Silicon. So, if you guys think about it, it looks like Google wants to go toe to toe with Apple considering, they make Android, they make the Pixels, they make the Chromebooks, they own the Play Store, and now they’ll be making the chips. If they do pull an Apple, this could just mean that Chromebooks will get better at running Android Apps and stuff.

