Yes, today is memorial day, therefore, we got some memorial day deals to kick the week off, cause somehow in the US that’s a thing. Feel free to skip them in the time codes bellow. Starting with Amazon and Apple which can’t be stopped, you can currently get the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for 200 dollars off, leaving the entry level variant for 1100 bucks. If you want Windows, the Razer Blade 15 is 300 bucks off, leaving the Core i7, 16 Gigs of RAM variant for 1200. If you want a Samsung phone, Amazon also has the Galaxy S21 5G for 111 dollars off, leaving the base model for 688. Probably the real deal here is the S21+ which is 200 dollars off, leaving that at 799. If you want a very slim foldable, the Surface Duo is 658 dollars off, leaving it at 741 but yeah it’s not the best foldable out there. Not even close. We have more deals on Beats headphones, Apple accessories, Dell laptops and more in the links in the description.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Qualcomm as it looks like the company wants to follow up their “plus” strategy once again. As per usual we got the Snapdragon 888 back in December with Xiaomi’s Mi 11 but now, it looks like the Snapdragon 888+ is in the works. We have some new benchmarks that come from Geekbench. Just as a reference the 888 was codenamed Lahaina, and now we have some new benchmarks with the same codename but, they include new specifications. The benchmarks show 4 low power cores at 1.80 Gigahertz, 3 Cortex A78 clusters at 2.42 and a single performance core at 3 Gigahertz. If you’re wondering what the difference is, well the regular 888 offers 2.84 Ghz in that performance core instead of 3. The device used for this test was using pretty standard specs at 6 Gigs of RAM and running on Android 11. We got 1171 in single core and 3704 in multi-core. We’ll see when Qualcomm plans to unveil it as, it usually comes around the halfway point of the year.

Let’s shift focus on to Apple and iPads, particularly when it comes to displays. After years of rumors we finally got an iPad with a mini-LED display but, if you remember the narrative last year was that Apple would only launch a few iPads with mini-LED displays because they would be moving on to OLED. Well, apparently that will be the case. According to a new report from ET news, OLED displays are locked for the iPad family in 2022. Now, the report only mentions that Apple gave the green light for OLEDs to come to some iPads but, we don’t exactly know which ones. Most likely it’ll come to the Pro line-up, hopefully the iPad Air and somewhere down the line the regular iPad. Apparently these displays will come from both Samsung and LG and this adoption of OLED displays would boost a “healthy” expansion for the global OLED market as, we know that Apple just dominates the tablet segment. We’ll see if more reports hint to this as well as, so far the adoption to mini-LED doesn’t seem quite complete.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Samsung and the Galaxy Note, yes.. We finally have an update on the Note. So far we were concerned on how we didn’t even had a codename, and Samsung came out and confirmed that the Note is not dead, but we won’t be getting one this year at least. Well, we have a new tweet from Ice Universe with a poll, asking whether you want the note back next year. Well, Tron, who has a pretty neat track record quote tweeted this and said that the Note will be coming back. He claims that Samsung is currently discussing the matter as, the market response for the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the S-Pen along with the sales data has not met their expectations. Now, with Samsung pretty much confirming it a few months ago, we know for a fact that the Note is coming back but, they did mention that it will not come in its regular time frame. Which kinda makes me think, if they face out the Fall Unpacked event into more of a foldables event, does this mean we’ll get the S and the Note together at the beginning of the year, or are we getting an extra Unpacked? Let us know what you would like more.

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Google and the Pixel 6. We’ve got multiple reports so far on what we can expect for this phone when it comes to design and even internals, and now we get some more details from Tron once again. On a tweet from a few days ago, he mentions that the Pixel 6 will bring a Gimbal like steady cam mode, a bigger sensor provided by Samsung, not Sony like previous leaks mentioned, and a custom NPU and ISP done by Google, better than the ones on the Pixel 5. Finally, Tron mentions that we can expect Big improvements when it comes to video, which is always an area where the Pixel has lagged behind, even when it was up at top with photography. Just to expand on what we’re getting here, Google is probably going for the Vivo strategy where they include gimbal-like stabilization which really is just a more improved version of OIS. And since we’re getting Google Silicon here, the NPU and ISP will be built specifically for the Pixel, unlike whenever we get whatever is inside the latest Snapdragon. Also keep in mind that this processor might not be the most powerful when it comes to performance, but it still is flagship territory. Google might be trying to make it as stacked as possible when it comes to video and photography, which is a great approach regardless.

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com

Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow