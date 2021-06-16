pixel 6 pro onleaks digit
Samsung’s QLED Q80A Smart TVs, Sennheiser headphones and more are on sale today

The official news today begin with deals. Let’s start with Samsung products which are the gift that keeps on giving. Amazon has the Galaxy S21+ for 200 dollars off, leaving the base model for 799. If you move on to Samsung.com, you can still get the S21 5G for a total of just 100 bucks, the S21+ for 200 and the Ultra for as low as 500 but, you still need an eligible device to trade-in. If you’re looking for a laptop, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 that I reviewed recently is just 500 bucks, but again, you need a laptop to trade-in. They also have a deal of the day on one of their QLED 4K Smart TVs, which is 700 dollars off. Back on to Amazon, the OnePlus 8T is 549 dollars off, leaving the base model for 549. The OnePlus 9 is also 50 dollars off, leaving the Winter Mist variant for 680 bucks. We have more deals on other Samsung products, Sennheiser headphones and more in the links in the description.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G costs only $239 and comes with 90Hz display

Let’s keep on with the official news but move on to OnePlus as the company has been very active with their Nord Series over the past couple of weeks. Last week we got the Nord CE which is exclusive to India, Europe and the Middle East at the moment and today we got the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Kicking off with the specs, you get a 6.49-inch FHD+ display running at 90Hz, it is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G along with 4 Gigs of RAM and 64 Gigs of expandable storage. You get a triple camera at the back with a 13MP main sensor with the other 2 being kind of forgettable with a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a w megapixel macro. Other specs include a 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging. Finally, it comes in a single “Blue Quantum” color variant and really what makes it special is that you get 5G capabilities and a 90Hz display for 240 bucks. Yeah, that’s right. It’ll go on sale on June 25th and it’ll be available in the United States and Canada in retailers like Amazon and Best Buy along with carriers like T-Mobile.

Moto Razr refresh not arriving until next year, report suggests

Let’s shift gears on to Motorola as, it looks like it’s not the best time to be a RAZR fan at all. I mean I was, but then they never fulfilled my order for the first one, and it made me not care after, but I know that’s not the case for some of you. Last year we got the Moto RAZR 5G which was a much needed upgrade over the first model and the rumor mill was already hinting to the 2021 model. Well, we have a new leak from Ross Young that mentions that there will not be a new RAZR foldable in 2021. Not only that but he also mentions that RAZR fans will most likely have to wait until the second half of next year. Now, Ross didn’t provide any reasons as to why Moto will be skipping the device this year but a ton of companies are facing manufacturing issues due to the global chip shortage so that might be a reason. So far we don’t have much information on what we can expect for the next model so we speculate that we’ll be getting a better hinge mechanism, new cameras and a newer chip, hopefully a better display as well. Let’s see if Motorola mentions something on the matter or they’ll just keep it under wraps until we get the next variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 launch date rumored

Speaking of foldables, let’s switch on to Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but actually, today we have 2 different reports. Let’s start with another Ross Young leak where he claims that Corning will share the Z Flip 3’s UTG business with a company called Schott.. Or Scott.. Fine I get why people complain about reading my name wrong. He also mentions that a Korean company will handle the thinning, cutting and other steps for the process, with this being their first “win” in the UTG business as we’re getting more partners involved. Now that we got that out of the way let’s talk about when we can expect these foldables. Last week we got a report from Jon Prosser claiming that both devices will be released on August 27th. Now, we have a new report from a Korean News Outlet that claims that The Unpacked Event will take place on either the first or second week of August and they also mention that August 27 will be the date when these go on sale. Something that we didn’t mention last time was that we can also expect the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 at this Event so keep that in mind. Finally, the report also mentions that the S21 FE is still happened, but will launch later in the fall around September. So yeah, it looks like August 27 is the date so mark your calendars.

Story of the day:

Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature thinner screen bezels, faster processor, and updated Ultra Wideband Tech

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk Pixels. Finally Google.. Finally. Anyways, a couple of weeks ago we got a storm surge of Pixel leaks that included the design and some specs and now we get some more that kind of compliment the previous leaks. Let’s starting with a 9to5Google report where some details in the code for Android 12’s Beta show that Google is working on a new wireless charge and, well it’s been 3 years since we got the last one with the Pixel 3. According to the report, the code mentions cooling fans in the charger meaning that it’ll most likely be able to go over the 10 watts we got on the original Pixel stand, kind of like what we get from OnePlus. Moving on for the charger, we have some new case renders that were shared by Ice Universe, showing a transparent case that pretty much confirms the design we’ve been seeing for the past month. You can see the new camera bump that is reminiscent of the Nexus 6 P, the openings for the speaker grills at the bottom as well as an opening for the top microphone. Apparently these case renders are for the regular Pixel but we’re also expecting a Pixel 6 Pro this year. So far when it comes to both units we hear 6.4 and 6.7-inch displays respectively, a new custom 5nm SoC from Google as well as new and improved camera hardware that includes a 50MP main sensor. Apparently we can expect these at their regular October-time frame so, those leaked reviews are getting kinda late.
