The OnePlus 9 Pro is a nice phone, and one I have no problem recommending to a fan of the brand, but if you really want the best bang for your buck at this price range, the Galaxy S21+ is just a better phone.
- Jaime Rivera
- 5 June 2021
- 14:00EDT
Check out the latest case leaks that could confirm the new look of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
- Samuel Martinez
- 15 June 2021
- 17:33EDT
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced between 700,000 won to 800,000 won which is somewhere between $625 to $719.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 14 June 2021
- 02:21EDT