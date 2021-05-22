You know the way it goes, let’s end the week like we always do, with deals as, and don’t forget that you can just skip this segment with the time codes if you’ve already shopped too much. Now, if you’re looking for a new Mac, Amazon has you covered. You can currently get the M1 MacBook Pro for 100 dollars off, leaving the 512 GB of storage model for 1399. If you want a desktop, the M1 Mac mini is 70 dollars off, leaving the 512 GB model for 829 bucks. Sticking to both Amazon and Cupertino, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available for 70 bucks off, leaving the base RED variant for 329 dollars. Moving on to B&H, they have the Galaxy S21 5G for 50 dollars off, leaving it at 800 bucks with free shipping included. Finally, if you’re looking for an Ultra Book, the MSI Prestige 14 is 200 dollars off on amazon, leaving the Intel Core i5 model for 999. We have more deals on JLAB microphones, HP Chromebooks, Apple Watches and more in the description.

Let’s move the spotlight on to smartphone shipments for Q1 and pretty much on to Apple as, they’re simply dominating. This information from Counterpoint, which shows how Cupertino takes 6 of the top 10 smartphones by revenue and 4 of the 10 smartphones by volume. Focusing on the volume chart, the iPhone 12 sits at the top with 5% of the market, the 12 Pro Max and the 12 Pro follow with 4 and 3% respectively, and the iPhone 11 follows with 2%. The rest of the chart sees the Redmi 9 Series and some Galaxy As. When it comes to revenue the top 4 is roughly the same but in this chart the S21 Series joins at number 5, 7, and 9. We also see the Mate 40 Pro with 2% and the iPhone SE at the bottom with 1%. According to the report, global smartphone revenue crossed the 100 Billion mark for Q1 with the 12 Pro Max being the best seller in the US and the S21 Ultra in Europe. We’ll see if Samsung gains more traction for Q2 as, Apple isn’t releasing anything for a while… or at least we think.

Sticking to Cupertino, pretty much for the rest of the show until we get to the hottest news, let’s discuss iPads. At their Spring Loaded event we got the M1 iPad Pro refreshes but, we were expecting both of them to bring mini-LED displays and only the 12.9-inch got that upgrade with the Liquid Retina XDR display. Well, my buddy Brian Tong who as a matter of fact is who inspired me to do the Pocketnow Daily about a decade ago had a really interesting conversation on an interview with members of the iPad Product Marketing and Display Engineering team, and they provided some answers. At one point in the conversation, Broderick mentions that the company nixed the mini-LED display in the 11-inch variant to retain the thin-and-light appeal it brings. According to them, consumers love the powerful yet portable form factor which is why they only added it to the 12.9-inch which isn’t really that portable. And if you think of it, the first 12.9-inch iPad Pro had a dramatically better display than every smaller variant that launched along with it. It wasn’t until like 2017 that things became equal, we could say. I highly encourage you guys to watch the interview, especially if you like iPads as they provide a ton of insight on the process to making them. Will also leave links to subscribe to Brian’s channel, as he’s now solo, and more awesome than ever. So yes, it looks like we won’t be getting mini-LEDs on the 11-inch iPad until they manage to package them in a way where it remains thin and light.

Let’s talk about Apple once again but this time, we’re gonna do some connecting of dots with 2 different reports. Starting with a tweet from Jon Prosser that teases “remember how we usually don’t get hardware at WWDC?” Well, according to some new leaks from Luke Miani, this new hardware could be the 14-inch MacBook Pro and a Mac mini refresh with the M1X. Luke recently did a collab with Renders by Ian to show us what this new MacBook Pro could look like. From these renders we can see the smaller bezels in the display, the trackpad is gone and we got ports. A lot of Ports. On one side you get a single thunderbolt port along with the SD card reader and the HDMI port and apparently you can expect 2 more thunderbolt ports and the MagSafe charger on the other side. Luke also claims that a variant with a mini-LED display is in the pipeline but could arrive until next year. Apparently Apple plans to keep the current price tags as well, even with all of these upgrades and the M1X. We’ll see if this is what we get at WWDC or if the hardware Prosser was teasing is simply the M1X chip and not the entire computer which would appear at a different event.

Story of the day:

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the gift that keeps on giving, the Google Pixel 6… now if only it were as free as all its leaks when it launches. Late last week we got our first look at the device from Prosser, which is not at all an iterative update to the design we had before. We did take it with a grain of salt because last year the leaks fumbled around over a major design change that didn’t happen. However, now we have some renders from trusted sources for both phones that match Prosser’s renders. Starting with the regular Pixel 6, these renders come from OnLeaks and 91Moviles, showing a 6.4-inch flat display with a punch hole in the center and somewhat noticeable bezels. At the back you get the dual camera module which we’re not exactly sure about the specs on these. When It comes to the 6 Pro, these renders are from OnLeaks and Digit.In, showing a similar design to the regular 6 but with a curved 6.67-inch display and slimmer bezels all-around. On these renders we can clearly see the camera improvements that have been rumored, including that periscopic zoom lens. Speaking of those cameras, some leaks hint that we could be getting a 50MP main sensor from Sony, a 12MP wide angle and a periscopic telephoto with 5x zoom. When it comes to internals, we don’t have much information yet but, we are reportedly getting Google’s in-house Whitechapel chip here which hasn’t been announced.

