You May Also Like
It seems that Apple keeps working to give us great processors in its future devices, even though other companies may end up being affected
- Samuel Martinez
- 18 June 2021
- 20:26EDT
Check out the latest deals available from Amazon and Best Buy, where we have the latest AirPods Max, Apple Watch Series 6, and more on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 24 June 2021
- 15:30EDT
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new changes coming to Samsung Watches with One UI Watch, and more.
- Samuel Martinez
- 29 June 2021
- 00:32EDT