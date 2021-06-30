Google Pixel 5a 5G
Image: OnLeaks / Voice

As you can come to expect, the official news today begin with deals and, Amazon has some great options if you’re in the market for Samsung products. Like in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 300 dollars off so it starts at 1700 bucks, still expensive but, anything is better than 2 grand. If you really can’t wait for the one that’s coming. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also 250 dollars off, leaving that at 950. But again, just weeks away from a possible refresh. The Galaxy S21 5G is available for 100 dollars off, so you can grab it for 700. Moving on to B&H, the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike Edition is 70 bucks off, meaning you can get it for 430. Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is getting a 62 dollar discount, leaving that at 288. Or you can also go for the Garmin Venu which is getting a 90 dollar price drop, leaving it at 260. We have more deals on Razer mice, Hisense TVs, Razer Laptops and more in the links in the description.
OnePlus Nord 2 renders, specs leak suggest a OnePlus 9 Lite

Now, let’s switch on to OnePlus as it looks like we’re gearing up to another Nord device. So far it has been a very active summer for the Nord Series with the company launching the Nord N200 and the Nord CE a couple of weeks ago but now, it looks like they’re ready to refresh the original model. We have some new renders from 91Mobiles and OnLeaks that show us the OnePlus Nord 2’s design. From these renders we can see that OnePlus is pretty much going for a OnePlus 9 Lite approach, at least from a design standpoint. You get a 6.43-inch AMOLED Display that will reportedly run at 90Hz. When you turn it around you get a triple camera setup with a camera bump that resembles the OnePlus 9. Speaking of the cameras you can expect a 50MP main sensor and then it just mentions an 8MP secondary and a 2MP sensor, you know for that Macro.. I can’t wait for them to run out of that inventory. The leaked specs for the Nord 2 include MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 along with 12 Gigs of RAM, 256 Gigs of storage, a 4500 mAh battery, 5G and Android 11 out of the box. Apparently this phone is launching sometime in July so we should be getting some teasers from OnePlus very soon.

Apple considering even bigger displays for the iPad Pro: Report

Let’s move the spotlight on to Cupertino and iPads as it looks like they’re trying to change things up but, not the way we expected. We have a new report from Bloomberg where Mark Gurman says that he’s being told that Apple engineers and designers are exploring having larger iPads that could hit stores a couple years down the road but that they’re highly unlikely for next year. However, on that same report he mentions that Cupertino is working on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for as early as next year. This goes along with previous reports that said that the iPad Pro could be getting a glass back to allow for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as AirPower could be making a return. But going back to the larger iPads, Mark also talks about how those rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but he says that this would be the perfect device for many people by continuing to blur the lines between a tablet and a laptop. The problem is that if these continue to be hindered by iPadOS and the lack of Pro apps, then there’s no real benefit to size. We’ll see if it ends up happening.

New Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showcase new colors

Moving on to things we are getting soon, let’s shift focus on to Samsung and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Late last week we got some renders from Evan Blass showing off the Z Fold and Z Flip 3’s design but, those leaks mainly showed the Fold. Now we have some renders from GizNext that focus on the Flip instead. These renders show the device from every angle you can think off. From the outside you get a dual tone design on up to 4 different color variants, where the dual camera hump portion is black in order to house the display. Speaking of that outer display, it’s still pretty much a thumb display at 1.9-inches but it’s way more useful that what we got with the original Z Flip. As for the main display, we’re expecting a 6.7-inch foldable panel with a punch hole but with slimmer bezels than the previous generation and other reports mention that thanks to new upgrades the UTG might not even crease this time around. We’re expecting the Z Flip 3 to debut along with the Z Fold 3 and that new Galaxy Watch with the new One UI update in the first week of August. So far I think the Z Flip 3 looks like a very solid upgrade but I hope the price tag keeps getting better.

Story of the day:

New Google Pixel 5a could arrive in August

Finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about the King of leaks, Google and their Pixel line. This time around we have some leaks for the Pixel 5a which hasn’t been leaked since April believe it or not. At the beginning, the rumor mill pointed to this phone being launched on June 11 but.. Those same reports from back in April claimed that the Pixel 5a would be heavily delayed due to the global chip shortage and there was also a possibility of it getting scrapped. Well, now we have a new report from 9to5Google claims that we can expect the Google Pixel 5a to be announced some time during August, with the release happening that same month. And, like in the case of other upcoming phones, it’ll apparently be exclusive to the United States and Japan but, it might expand to different markets as time goes by, who knows. Just to jog your memory, the Pixel 5a will reportedly arrive with a 6.2-inch OLED display and hear this, it brings the same design as we got last generation and it is also powered by the same Snapdragon 765G we got last generation. So, we’re pretty much getting a rebranded Pixel 4a 5G that will be limited to certain markets.
