Galaxy S21 series is $200 off at Amazon, or get a new iPhone SE for free right now

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface laptops and more are also on sale

The official news today begin with deals, starting with Samsung. The Galaxy S21 Series is currently 200 dollars off on Amazon.. Yes, the new phones that just launched. That means you can get the S21+ for just 799 or the S21 Ultra for 999 dollars. If you’re looking for more Samsung deals and have a device to trade-in, we still have those deals where you can find the S21 Ultra for as low as 400 dollars in the links in the description. Moving on to laptops, the 16 inch MacBook Pro is currently 350 dollars off on Amazon, meaning it starts at 2450 dollars.. But I’d recommend you stick around before you pull that trigger cause we’ve got hot news coming on what’s next. If you’re more of a windows guy, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is currently 400 dollars off, meaning it starts at just 1300 dollars which is a pretty good deal. Best Buy also has the Surface Laptop 3 for 400 dollars off, leaving it at just 900 dollars. We have more deals on LG TVs, Amazon Fire TV products, other Samsung smartphones and more, in the links in the description.
Huawei Mate X2 goes official with a Galaxy Fold-like inward-folding design

Let’s move on to Huawei as, we’ve been expecting the Mate X2 for quite some time now and it’s finally out, and yes, it looks like a Galaxy Z Fold 2, but this is actually a different story. It features a new inward folding design with an 8 inch main OLED Display running at 90Hz refresh rate. On the cover, you’re getting a 6.45 inch display running at 90Hz as well. This phone is powered by the Kirin 9000 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. When it comes to the camera, you get a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP Ultra Wide, a 12MP Telephoto with 3x Optical Zoom, along with an 8MP “Super Zoom” Camera that supports 10x optical zoom. Of course, you get your typical set of features like Pro Modes, Tracking Shots, High-Res and more. On this phone you’re also getting a 4500 mAh and 55W fast charging and yes, it is sadly exclusive for China and it doesn’t have Google Services. Thing is, the other reason why it’s different is because if you do the math, this phone costs a crazy $2775.. Yeah, high-end MacBook Pro territory, and I’m trying to figure out why.

AirPods 3 leaked images allegedly show off an in-ear design akin to the AirPods Pro

Let’s talk about Cupertino and their upcoming March Event as we get closer. Last week we covered how we could be getting new iPad Pros, AirTags, maybe an iPad mini and maybe some new AirPods. Over the weekend Jon Prosser made a video on the products his sources have told him we’re getting and that includes, iPad Pros, AirTags and a Magic Keyboard for that iPad Pro. However, he didn’t rule out the fact that we could get more things, he just wasn’t aware at the time. Well, going back to those AirPods, we have some new leaked schematics, showing off the new design. As the previous leaks claimed, these are taking design cues from the current AirPods Pro which is very welcomed if you ask me. They bring the black pressure sensitive touch input area, and the pressure relief vents at the top as well. They are also expected to support Spatial Audio but, Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode won’t be making the cut to separate them more from the Pros. Apparently the price tag will be $150 and this leak also claims that they will debut in March so we’ll see if we get them at the event.

MacBook Pro with SD card slot, HDMI port to launch in H2 of 2021

Sticking to Apple for another segment let’s talk MacBook Pro and I actually had to read this report twice because it sounds too good to be true. See MacBooks Pros have historically been criticized for repeatedly killing ports that Pros *actually* use, but just like we’ve seen with the iPhone, seriously it’s as if Apple finally listens. According to a new report from non-other than Ming Chi Kuo, Cupertino plans to release 2 new MacBook Pro models that, hear this, come equipped with an HDMI port and an SD Card reader.. A full throwback to the 2012 model, and I really hope I’m reading this right. Kuo mentions that we should expect these two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021 that will have several significant design and specification changes. Of course, the SD Card reader was rumored last month but, this is the first time we’re hearing about this dedicated HDMI port. So, we’re expecting new 14 inch and 16 inch variants of the MacBook Pro, both powered by Apple Silicon. These are also tipped to feature brighter, higher-contrast panels, probably thanks to new mini-LED panels and MagSafe could be making a return to laptops as well which could apparently make them charge faster. We don’t know exactly how much they plan to scale back the USB-C ports but, I feel like 4 USB-C ports along with these new leaked ones are pretty reasonable, and especially at how high Apple prices these computers.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 5a leak shows a familiar design with an upgraded dual rear camera setup

Yes.. It’s finally time. We’ve had a running joke with Diego about the fact that it’s been way too long since we’ve gotten any Pixel leaks.. And they’re finally here, though I’m not exactly sure how excited we should be. We have some new renders from OnLeaks that apparently belong to the Pixel 5a and in typical Pixel fashion, there’s nothing left to the imagination here. As yes, it brings pretty much the exact same design as the Pixel 4a.. Sort of. According to the leaks, this is a 6.2 inch OLED display at FHD+ resolution but, it is still unclear if Google will stick to 60Hz or make the jump to at least 90Hz refresh rate here. At the back, the little stove is making a return but this time we’re getting a dual camera module, finally. In typical Google fashion we should expect the same hardware we get on the Pixel 5 with a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra wide. From the leaks you can see that we’re getting the same punch hole, same fingerprint scanner at the back and the headphone jack is still here! Apparently we should expect the Pixel 5a to come out some time in August this year, maybe with Android 12 as that’s when we should expect the first stable build. So yeah, it seems we’ll be getting a smaller Pixel 4a 5G in every which way you can think of, unless Google plans to fix things under the hood, and it’s not like if the company is famous for that.
