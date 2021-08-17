Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G official, makes performance affordable

And just like yesterday, the official news today begin with some new announcements from nonother than Samsung. Don’t worry, the best deals we can recommend are still in the description, for all of you that still want them and don’t wanna deal with an extra segment. Anyways, we know that one of Samsung’s best, if not their best selling smartphone is the Galaxy A52 Series and well, they just decided to give us a refresh to this year’s model. Today the company announced the Galaxy A52s ,which brings a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display running at 120Hz. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC as well as 6 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of expandable storage. But, there will also be a higher tier with more RAM and onboard storage for those of you interested. When you turn it around, you’re getting a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide and of course, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth sensor. Oh and, you’re also getting a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. This phone also features IP67 water and dust resistance, an under the display fingerprint scanner, a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. What’s interesting here is that it will be available for pre-orders on the 24th and up for sale starting on September 10th for 410 pounds. That’s just 10 more pounds than its predecessor for new color variants, updated specifications and more. And if the previous A52 was already a solid deal, this just sweetens the pot. It technically is a global launch but we only have UK pricing right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 CAD renders reveal new flat edged design and larger display

Let’s move on to Apple for a couple of segments, starting with of the products we can expect from one of their next events, the Apple Watch. Yesterday we discussed how Mark Gurman claims that we can expect this Watch along with iPhones and AirPods in September, and now we get some new CAD renders ahead of that release. These new renders come from 91Mobiles and show an updated design that actually matches some leaks we got a while back from Jon Prosser. From these renders we can tell that Apple is now going for a flat edged design, pretty much to match the newer iPhones and iPads we’ve been getting. From the back it seems to consist of the same sensors we got on the Series 6 but, multiple leaks mention that we can expect new sensors and new features when it comes to Health Monitoring. We can also tell that the side button and the digital crown will remain the same but, unlike previous generations, the speakers on these renders appear to be longer. These renders also suggest that we’ll be getting the same 40 and 44mm variants but, Gurman also mentions that the bezels will be getting thinner, and the display somewhat larger, even if it isn’t really noticeable.. Speaking on that display, Apple is also testing a new lamination process to bring the display closer to the cover glass but, we don’t know how that might affect the user experience. Curious to know if it’s the new OLED technology Samsung launched in the Fold 3. So yes, rumors point to Apple’s Event happening mid-September, more on that in a second so, let’s see how that goes.

iPhone 13 to launch in third week of September and have a 1TB storage model

But yes, let’s stick to talking Cupertino and that first Fall Event but this time we’re going to focus on the iPhones. There’s no secret that the iPhone 13 has had one of the weirdest leak cycles of all time with most of the information leaking out pretty early this year but, some of the leaks have contradicted themselves depending on who the source is.. Now we have a new report from WedBush analysts that shed some more light on some of those features and even the launch date. For starters, the report mentions that they’re expecting Apple to outsell the 12 Series, with a more “normal” launch timing as production gets back to normal. And apparently the release is slated for the third week of September, though we’re not sure if they mean the release or if the event is happening that week. We’ll see. Ives mentions that from a spec perspective, they have “increased confidence” that the iPhone 13 will bring a 1TB storage option which is double the highest capacity you can get at the moment from a “Pro” iPhone, and trust me, if the Pro Res rumors of true, 1TB is gonna be chewed up pretty quickly. They’re also claiming that they will include a number of key enhancements, and that we can expect Lidar across the board for all models this year. Diego wrote on the script that I should act excited, but I just can’t. So, LiDAR sensor on all models, 1TB of storage for the Pros and all the other leaks we’ve been hearing like the smaller notch, with a launch happening in the third week of September.. We’ll see what changes as we get closer.

Story of the day:

Google Pixel 5a 5G arrives with a familiar design and a compelling price tag

And finally for the hottest news today, let’s go back to official news because we finally have a new Pixel in town. Yes, leakers got things right from a product perspective, but this is actually not at all just a Pixel 4a 5G with a different name. To start with the obvious, yes it pretty much brings the same design as last generation but guys, there’s some key differences. It brings a slightly larger 6.34 FHD+ OLED display when compared to the Pixel 5 but once you turn it around, you get a new metal build instead of the polycarbonate from the 4a Series, though not with the special treatment that allowed wireless charging. This is also the first Pixel in the “A” Series that brings an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.. Oh and instead of “Just Black” the 5a now brings a new color variant dubbed “Mostly Black” that has this greenish tone to it once it hits the light. The specifications are the exact same as the Pixel 5 with the Snapdragon 765G powering the show, 6 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of Storage but, it does bring a larger battery at 4680 mAh. The dual cameras at the back are also the same with a 12MP main sensor and an 16MP Ultra Wide with the same array of features. Finally, it also brings Stereo Speakers, Dual SIM capabilities, fast charging up to 18 watts, and no worries, headphone jack is still alive.. So, with all that being said, the Pixel 5a is currently available for pre-orders in the US and Japan and will be in stores on August 26th for 449.. Yes, 449, and notice how we compared it to the Pixel 5 throughout the segment and not the 4a 5G. Because, this means that you can pretty much get a Google Pixel 5 that’s not really watered down with the exception of wireless charging, on a new color variant for 449, that sounds like a steal.
